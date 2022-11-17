Alaa Abd el-Fattah ‘exhausted, weak’, family say after visit

Ruth Michaelson
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Al Youm Al Saabi/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Al Youm Al Saabi/Reuters

The family of British-Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah say his health has visibly deteriorated due to the escalation of his hunger strike after being allowed to visit him today.

This was the first time the activist’s mother, Laila Soueif, had been allowed to visit him in nearly a month. Prison authorities repeatedly denied her access last week.

“When we saw him today, he was exhausted, weak and vulnerable. He was very, very thin,” his family said in a statement.

They added that Abd el-Fattah had broken his six-month long hunger strike out of a desire to stay alive, but that he would resume it if no progress is made regarding his freedom.

“There have been no negotiations with the authorities, and no promises have been made. He has been completely in the dark as to what’s happening in the world outside … Alaa came close to death inside, but decided to reach for life. He will have no choice but to resume his hunger strike imminently if there continues to be no real movement on his case,” they said.

The visit also brought fresh, graphic details of his increasing mental distress and isolation.

Abd el-Fattah is one of Egypt’s most prominent political prisoners, who has spent most of the past decade behind bars. Last year, shortly after gaining British citizenship through his mother, the democracy activist was sentenced to a further five years in prison for sharing a social media post about torture. He began a hunger strike in April, consuming just 100 calories a day, which he escalated to forgo all sustenance and then even water on the day that COP27 began in Sharm el Sheikh.

Abd el-Fattah’s family described how he was pressured to submit to an unusual medical examination two days into his water strike on Tuesday 8 November. At the prison medical centre, Abd el-Fattah refused to be examined unless the authorities acknowledged his hunger and water strike, and admission to the centre.

According to the family, the prison authorities then brought plainclothes security officers and riot police into the medical centre to intimidate him. “As he was being carried out he ‘lost it’, had a meltdown and promised to kill himself if he was taken back to the cell. When they put him in the cell he started to smash his head against the wall. He was restrained and tied down. The cell was put on suicide watch,” they said.

The family added: “On Wednesday 9 September Alaa smashed his own head against his cell wall, to force the authorities to file an official report on his case and bring in an investigator. He did so repeatedly until he drew blood.”

Two days later Abd el-Fattah collapsed in the shower and was given intravenous fluids, electrolytes, and a tiny amount of food. “This is how the hunger strike was broken,” said his family. Abd el-Fattah, they explained “could see then that his wish for the end was getting the better of him.” He chose to break his hunger and water strike out of concern for the effect it was having on his cellmates, and wait for his family visit.

His family and supporters have grown concerned that the prominent activist’s rapid decline in health comes in the closing days of COP27 in Egypt, increasing the risk that his case will lose the international spotlight that has accompanied the conference.

British foreign secretary James Cleverly told parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this week that he remained “interested,” in Abd el-Fattah’s case. The activist’s family and supporters pointed out that this marked shift in language and a lack of urgency compared to his previous statements.

In a statement on 10 November, the Egyptian public prosecution said that Abd el-Fattah had been medically examined and subjected to an inspection of his cell. The statement presented a markedly different picture of Abd el-Fattah’s condition, noting his lack of suffering from any illnesses, but formed the first official recognition of his hunger strike.

“The report concluded that his health condition is good and does not require his transfer to the medical center, with a recommendation for periodic medical follow-up,” it added.

The Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, told reporters at the climate conference in Sharm el Sheikh that the focus should be the diplomatic talks, and not Abd el-Fattah’s case.

Amnesty International said that the news of Abd el-Fattah’s condition demonstrates that the British government should not lose focus on pushing for his immediate release. “It’s yet another reminder that UK ministers have got to start taking Alaa’s fate much more seriously than they’ve been doing up to now,” said Freshta Sharif, Amnesty International UK’s Individuals at Risk campaign manager.

She added: “Rishi Sunak raised Alaa’s case with President Sisi a week and a half ago, but nothing appears to be happening on the UK side to show that the government is escalating its response.”

“I think it’s time to move from talking and from polite requests to making this the defining issue in our relationship with Egypt,” former British ambassador to Cairo John Casson told BBC Radio 4. “After all, the fundamental duty of the British government is to protect its citizens.”

The Guardian approached the Egyptian government for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

    CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night., Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games. Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost four of five. The Nuggets, who entered the game leading the NBA in field goal shooting (49.7%) and 3-point percentage (41.9%), made 48 of 80

  • Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15

  • US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins

    USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win agai

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 11

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Justin Jefferson. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickl

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols. Memphis was missing key play

  • Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 25-point lead Tuesday night. Reggie Bullock broke out of a shooting slump with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a row to put Dallas ahead for good at 99-93 with less than two minutes remaining. With the Mavericks leading by one in the final 30 seconds, Doncic grabbed an errant pass that was headed out

  • Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last wee

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a backhand clearing attempt by Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi accidentally hit Strome in front of the net. Zeg

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn, but the Nets had no a

  • Browns QB Watson practices for 1st time during suspension

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson whipped a short pass, pulled down on the face mask of his helmet and ducked his head before running across the field while trailing starter Jacoby Brissett and Cleveland's other quarterbacks. He is catching up. Still suspended, Watson is back on the field. More than two months after he began serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations, Watson practiced Wednesday in what he and the Browns hope is the next step in him taking over as their f

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Bruins' Bergeron shares details of viral exchange with young Sabres star

    Tage Thompson was taken aback by the classy gesture shown by the Bruins captain and future Hall Of Famer at center ice on Saturday.

  • Auger-Aliassime rebounds at ATP Finals with first career win over top-seeded Nadal

    Felix Auger-Aliassime's dream of defeating his tennis idol came true on Tuesday. After a loss to Norway's Casper Ruud to open his first career appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals, Auger-Aliassime regained his scorching end-of-season form with a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rafael Nadal in round-robin play. "I wasn't sure If I would be here one day or if I could only dream of it," Auger-Aliassime said of defeating the Spanish legend for the first time. "The age difference is huge, and it p

  • Horvat leads Canucks in 5-4 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves. Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres. Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Tage Thompson tal

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.