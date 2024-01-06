Ala. Man Hired Brother to Kills His Wife, Daughter Confronts Him at Sentencing: 'I Hope You Rot'

"You are useless," one of Jason Starr's daughters told him at his sentencing

Facebook Sara Starr

An Alabama man's family had some harsh words for him on Thursday as he was sentenced for his part in his ex-wife's 2017 murder.

"F--k you, I hope you rot," one of Jason Starr's daughters told him, according to News 4.

Another daughter told Jason, "You are useless," according to the local news outlet's report of the sentencing hearing, published on Friday.

Jason, 50, and his brother Darrin Starr were sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge on Thursday after being found guilty of murdering Jason's ex-wife Sara Starr in 2017, News 4, The Messenger and local Alabama outlet the Enterprise Ledger reported. There is no parole in the federal court system.

The Ledger also noted that the judge ordered Jason to pay a fine of $25,000.

FBI Darin Starr

The brothers were convicted by a jury in their murder-for-hire scheme in September 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A jury found the men guilty of conspiring to kill Sara, a 38-year-old Harrand Creek Elementary School teacher and mother of four, because Jason didn't want to pay her the money she was awarded by the court in their divorce.

Jason, of Coffee Springs, Ala., hired his brother Darin, of Lakehills, Texas, to kill Sara. Authorities said that Jason gave his brother a motorcycle worth about $2,600 sometime between September and November 2017.

Related: Body Stuffed in Freezer in Calif. Home ID’d as Woman Who’d Been Missing for Years

Sara was killed by two point-blank gunshots in the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2017, as she exited her house in Chancellor on her way to work.

"They caused harm that rippled throughout the community," said acting U.S. Attorney Johnathan S. Ross of the Starr brothers in comments after the sentencing obtained by News 4.

Story continues

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.