Al Roker Shares Video of Son Nick's Sermon at Church: 'Could Not Be Prouder'

Al Roker son swimmer

Al Roker/Instagram Al Roker and son Nick

Al Roker is one proud dad!

On Sunday, Al, shared a video of his son Nick delivering a sermon at St. James church in New York.

"I wanted to share just a small part of our son, Nick's, sermon today at church," the 67-year-old Today anchor wrote in a caption on Instagram. "I could not be prouder of who he is and what he has accomplished."

"His parents are proud and I know his grandparents are looking down and are even prouder," he added.

In the clip, Nick spoke about his recent accomplishments, including the time he had spent at the church.

Al Roker Shares His Son Nick's Sermon at a Church: 'Could Not Be Prouder' https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cd4XKwUpLpH/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

al roker/instagram

RELATED: Al Roker Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of His Gastric Bypass Surgery: 'I'm Never Going Back'

"Today, I am 19 years old and about to graduate high school," he shared. "I have a learning disability, and I have worked extra hard to get to this point. This last semester, I earned all A's on my report card."

He continued, "It feels really good, but my accomplishments haven't all been about school. They have also been about perseverance here at St. James."

Noting that his experience in school at times can be challenging, he explained it was the opposite when it comes to the church.

"I have always felt loved and supported here," he explained. "I am happy and feel accomplished after each service…I feel empowered here and welcome. I am accepted here for who I am."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Al shares Nick with his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts. The pair, who tied the knot in 1995, also share a daughter, Leila, together.

Al is also a dad to daughter Courtney, 35, from his previous marriage to producer Alice Bell.

Last December, the pair announced Nick was accepted to college. Sharing the big news on social media, Al posted a heartfelt clip on Instagram of the incoming freshman telling his parents about the news as they stood off-camera.

Story continues

"I got accepted," Nick proudly announced. "I'm not even kidding." Nick also shared that he received not one but two college admission offers.

"I'm excited!" he revealed before high-fiving his father and giving his mother a tight hug.

RELATED: 'She lived up to the title' Says TODAY'S Al Roker About Katie Couric's New Memoir

Meanwhile, Roberts, 61, also shared her son's exciting life update during her appearance on an episode of The View. She told the audience she had asked for Nick's approval before revealing the news.

"He has accomplished so many things. He has gotten a black belt in Taekwondo. He swam competitively," Roberts said. "He tried to train for the marathon, although he changed his mind."

"I got his permission to talk about it because that is his private business but he is so excited and we are too," she concluded.