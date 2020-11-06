Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says he will undergo surgery

Al Roker revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer on the "Today" show Friday.

The weatherman and co-host, 66, said he will undergo surgery to have his prostate removed.

During the show, Roker explained he wanted to publicly reveal his diagnosis in order to spotlight the number of men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"If you detect it early, this is a really treatable disease. And it's why I wanted to take you along my journey, so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives." he said. "I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK."

The outlet reports Roker will be undergoing surgery next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Dr. Vincent Laudone, who is set to perform the surgery, discussed the severity of Roker's diagnosis on the show.

"Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it," he explained. "We settled on removing the prostate."

Our friend and colleague @AlRoker reveals that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/hnAUX4xfX3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

In terms of Roker's recovery process, Laudone said, "The goal is to get him back to normal activity. So the fact that he walks a lot now, that he keeps himself in good shape, that he eats healthy – all of those things are really a plus when it comes to how he'll recover after surgery."

Roker also spoke about the day his doctor told him about his cancer diagnosis, which happened during a "routine physical."

"When he started, he closed his door and said, 'I always like to have these discussions face to face,' " Roker said. "And I was like, 'Uh-oh. Well, that doesn't sound good.' "

He continued, "You hear the word 'cancer' and your mind goes, it's the next level, you know?"

He also said he was alone for the news.

"I feel badly, because I didn't tell (my wife) Deborah (Roberts) to come with me," he said. "In hindsight, boy I wish I'd told her to come. She was upset. And once she got past that, the reporter in her kinda took over. And then she's been at everything ever since!"

USA TODAY has reached out to Roker's rep for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says he will have surgery