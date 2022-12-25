Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'

Angela Andaloro
·3 min read
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmVR0BuENY/. Al Roker/Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmVR0BuENY/. Al Roker/Instagram

Al Roker/Instagram

Al Roker is feeling grateful to be with family this holiday season.

The Today show weather anchor, 68, celebrated Christmas on Sunday alongside wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children, son Nick, 20 and daughter Leila, 24, plus Roker's older daughter Courtney, 35. They were also joined by Courtney's husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed in 2021.

"From our family to yours," Roker wrote in an Instagram photo of the holiday celebration, adding the hashtag "#merrychristmas."

In sweet photos from the family's festivities, Roker, who is home recovering from ongoing health issues, sat table-side with his crew as they all rocked green Peanuts pajamas and had what looked to be a healthy breakfast. The PJs were complete with images of Snoopy and Woodstock, which complemented the family's red table cloth and Christmas decor.

Roker had a big smile on his face, as the family's gifts were stacked up in the next room over with their rescue pup Pepper resting in the background. In a second image included in the post, Pepper could be seen in matching pajamas while sitting on their hardwood floor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

RELATED: Al Roker's Daughter Praises 'Wonderful' Support as Dad Remains in Hospital: 'We Appreciate It'

Last week, Roker told his morning show team how the best part of the holiday season is knowing there will be peace among his three children.

"My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting. That's a great thing," he shared. "If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win."

Not only will there be no fights to referee, but there will also be no frantic holiday shopping. "My kids — look, it's different now that they're older," Roker explained. "Holiday shopping becomes much simpler. They're not looking for the hot toy or anything like that."

Having adult kids also means no more "getting up at 6 a.m. in the morning because the little ones are up."

"Now it's, 'Oh, we'll get up around 9 o'clock.' And that's just great," he concluded.

Roker also shared a series of Instagram photos last week decorating his Christmas tree while at home with his wife and kids.

Al Roker Celebrates Being 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree amid Health Issues
Al Roker Celebrates Being 'Well Enough' to Decorate Christmas Tree amid Health Issues

Al Roker/Instagram

RELATED: Al Roker Never Expected to Fall in Love with a Dog: 'I Always Made Fun of the People with Those Little Rat Dogs'

In the photos, Roker was all smiles as he and his family filled the tree with ornaments before posing for a group snap. "So thankful to be well enough to decorate the Roker Family #christmastree," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the anchor returned home after being readmitted to the hospital amid ongoing health issues, sharing the news via Instagram. At the time, he posted a photo of himself in his family's kitchen, along with a snap of his wife and daughter.

Roker captioned the sentimental celebration, "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."

His release from the hospital came just hours after he shared a photo of the sunrise and city skyline, telling his followers that he's hoping to be out of the hospital soon.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned the Instagram post. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

Latest Stories

  • The Best Celebrity Couples Who Got Together in 2022

    On December 23, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star confirmed her relationship with the sports commentator by uploading a video to Instagram in which the pair pose together in a bunch of dope outfits. In May 2022, Hayley Kiyoko and former Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley revealed they’ve been in a relationship for four years. After appearing in Kiyoko’s Bachelorette-themed music video, “For the Girls,” Tilley confirmed the news by sharing an Instagram reel of pivotal moments from their relationship over the years.

  • Kate Hudson Credits This Kitchen Staple For Her Glowing Skin

    All you need to know about Kate Hudson’s beauty routine—including her favorite products—and the surprising things she does for a healthy body inside and out.

  • The best and worst wedding dresses worn in movies

    From a stunners in "The Hunger Games" to duds in "Sex and the City" and "27 Dresses," some wedding gowns from films are better than others.

  • I have vaginismus and last had penetrative sex with my husband before our wedding. Finding other ways to be intimate brought us closer.

    I have vaginismus, which makes penetrative sex painful. My husband and I got married 8 months ago, and we find other ways to be intimate.

  • The Royal Family Returns to Their Christmas Day Traditions at Sandringham

    The royal family attends church on the Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day. Christmas is finally here, and the royal family have resumed their in-person holiday traditions. All the royals have gathered on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to ring in the holiday for the first year since Queen Elizabeth's death.

  • ‘Tis the Season: Sarah Ferguson Shares Pics of Her Over-the-Top Christmas Decor and Tree on IG

    Deck the halls with Sarah Ferguson—aka she’s bringing the holiday season to the Royal Lodge. The Duchess of York recently went on Instagram to tell her followers about the newest edition of her Youtube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. In a snapshot (posted on her IG Story), a children’s book titled Eddie’s Busy Christmas is fully in view while a decorated Christmas tree sits in the background. The large shrub is covered in red and gold ornaments—with yellow twinkly lights shining throu

  • 14 Memorable Looks That Defined Kate Middleton’s Year

    As one does when you are the future queen, Kate Middleton marked her landmark 40th birthday on January 9 with not one, not two, but three portraits, all shot by renowned Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. In each, she wears Alexander McQueen—and certainly not by chance. McQueen has been a go-to and staple for the Princess of Wales since day one: For her wedding day on April 29, 2011, she chose Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen to do the honors of designing one of the most important looks of her life.

  • Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe

    The singer and her 11-year-old twins went for a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" where they snapped photos in the snow with Santa Claus

  • Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Kiss with Husband Barack Under the Mistletoe in Festive Christmas Photo

    Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated their 30th anniversary back in October

  • Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holiday Photos on Instagram: 'Best Time of the Year'

    "Sending love to each and every one of you this holiday season!" the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch wrote in the caption of her holiday Instagram post

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the