Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed by US drone strike in Afghanistan

Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2006. He was Osama Bin Laden’s right-hand man - AP

The US has killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most-wanted terrorists and a key architect of the September 11 attacks, in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden confirmed in an address to the American people on Monday night that he authorised the precise attack to "take out Al-Zawahiri once and for all".

"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," the US president said from the White House.

Al-Zawahiri, 71, was regarded as the successor to Osama Bin Laden as the leader of Al Qaeda. His death marks the biggest blow to the terrorist group since Bin Laden was killed in 2011.

The terrorist leader was killed by two Hellfire missiles while he was on the balcony of his safehouse in central Kabul, where he had been living with his family. No one else was killed in the strike, the US said.

An unmanned US drone carried out the strike at 9.48pm eastern time on Saturday July 30 (6.18am Kabul time on July 31) at Mr Biden's direction, a senior national security official said in a Monday night briefing.

A loud explosion echoed through Kabul early on Sunday morning.

The senior official said the US discovered earlier this year that Al-Zawahiri and his family had relocated to a safehouse in Kabul.

Joe Biden: "Justice has been delivered" - AP

The official said senior Taliban members were aware of his presence in the city, raising questions over whether Al-Zawahiri received sanctuary from the group following their takeover in August 2021.

US intelligence agents spent months building up his "pattern of life", and frequently observed him spending time on the balcony where he was ultimately killed.

Model of Al-Zawahiri's safehouse built in White House situation room

What followed was a months-long operation to determine how to carry out a precision strike in downtown Kabul, as well as establishing the legal basis for the operation.

A model of Al-Zawahiri's safehouse was used to walk Mr Biden through potential strike options during briefings in the White House situation room.

“We developed clear options for the President that he could consider that would also minimise the risk of any civilian casualties and take into account the ramification of taking such a strike in downtown Kabul,” the official said.

There had been a $25 million bounty on Al-Zawahiri's head - REUTERS

Mr Biden received updates in May and June and held another briefing on July 25 during which he authorised the strike.

The official said Al-Zawahiri's family were present during the strike but were "purposely not targeted and were unharmed".

Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement late on Monday.

"Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the United States and Saudi Arabia," the kingdom's foreign ministry said.

First US strike in Afghanistan since fall of Kabul

The operation represents the most successful CIA operation since the killing of Bin Laden in Pakistan in May 2011.

It is the first strike on Afghanistan since the US's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

Mr Biden, speaking from outside the White House due to his coronavirus diagnosis, said: "He will never again, never again allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone."

The president added that he would see that "nothing else happens" to allow the country to become "a launching pad against the United States".

Invoking the horror of the September 11 attacks, he said: “We continue to mourn every innocent life that was stolen, remembering the families and lost fathers and mothers, husbands, wives, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and co-workers”.

“It is my hope that this decisive action will be one more measure of closure. No day shall erase them.”

Taliban security guards at a checkpoint in Kabul on Monday. The group quickly regained control of Afghanistan when the US pulled out last year - EPA

He added: “We will always remain vigilant and we will act and we will always do what is necessary to ensure the safety and security of America and around the globe.”

Al-Zawahiri's killing marks a significant victory for the Biden administration's counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

The US president had faced serious criticism following the withdrawal, which took place a year ago this month.

A senior US official said the successful strike proved that America remained "able to identify and locate even the world's most wanted terrorist" without US troops on the ground.

Taliban ‘knew Al-Zawahiri was in Kabul’, US claims

The official added that senior Haqqani Taliban figures were "aware of Al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul'' and took actions to conceal it in the hours after the drone strike.

"The Haqqani Taliban members acted quickly to remove Zawahiri's wife, his daughter and her children to another location consistent with a broader effort to cover up that they had been living in the statehouse," the official said.

Al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul was a "clear violation" of the 2020 agreement the Taliban signed with the Trump administration, in which they promised not to allow Afghanistan to become a haven for international terrorism, the official said.

"Going forward with the Taliban we'll continue to hold them accountable," the senior official said.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles and the Doha Agreement".

The operation was hailed by Republican congressman and veteran, Adam Kinzinger.

“It’s a moral victory,” he said on CNN. “Zawahiri has been a target of the United States for decades. It is an actual victory in terms of making America safer.”

The man who shaped Bin Laden

An Egyptian-born surgeon, Al-Zawahiri was Bin Laden’s right-hand man and was seen as a clear favourite to take over the leadership of Al-Qaeda.

Their bond was forged in the late 1980s, when Al-Zawahiri reportedly treated Bin Laden in the caves of Afghanistan as Soviet bombardment shook the mountains around them.

Al-Zawahiri with Bin Laden in 1998 - AP

Al-Qaeda was notorious for a brand of terrorism responsible for the indiscriminate slaughter of civilians, an approach which Al-Zawahiri was a key promoter of.

“To kill Americans and their allies — civilian and military — is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in every country in which it is possible to do it,” Al-Zawahiri wrote in a 1998 manifesto.

By 2009 US intelligence regarded him as the operational head of Al-Qaeda, with Bin Laden seen as more as a figurehead for the group.

There had been a $25 million bounty on his head as he emerged as the world’s most wanted man.

On the run for 20 years

At several points in recent years officials had suspected Al-Zawahiri could be dead or at least completely off the grid and he was long reported to be in ill health.

A video which surfaced in April of the Al-Qaeda leader was the first proof in months that he was still alive.

Under his leadership, the terrorist network had seen a decline from its previous notoriety.

It failed to conduct the scale of terrorist attacks in the US and Europe it once had, in part, analysts have argued, because he lacked Bin Laden's charisma.

Al-Zawahiri spoke English and once called the Queen one of the “severest enemies of Islam” - AP

Born into an upper middle-class Egyptian family, he was also the grandson of the Imam of one of the country’s most important mosques.

Al-Zawahiri met Bin Laden during a 1986 visit to Saudi Arabia and became radicalised when he travelled to Peshawar in north-west Pakistan, where he treated mujahideen soldiers who had been injured fighting against the Soviet Union.

He then joined forces with exiled members of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad, becoming leader of the group in the early 1990s.

Al-Zawahiri was jailed and tortured following the assassination of Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian leader who made peace with Israel.

Zawahiri claimed Queen was one of 'severest enemies of Islam'

His position was formalised within Al-Qaeda when his group merged with Bin Laden’s growing terrorist network in Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of the September 11 attacks it was reported that his wife and children had been killed by American bombing in Afghanistan.

But he escaped and had been on the run ever since.

Al-Zawahiri, who spoke English, saw his profile and notoriety rise after he sent a series of taped messages condemning the US, the UK, Tony Blair and the Queen, naming Her Majesty as one of the “severest enemies of Islam”.

In May 2018, Al-Zawahiri released a video calling for jihad after the Trump administration announced plans to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.