Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed by US drone strike in Afghanistan

Rozina Sabur
·8 min read
Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2006. He was Osama Bin Laden’s right-hand man - AP
Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2006. He was Osama Bin Laden’s right-hand man - AP

The US has killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most-wanted terrorists and a key architect of the September 11 attacks, in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden confirmed in an address to the American people on Monday night that he authorised the precise attack to "take out Al-Zawahiri once and for all".

"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," the US president said from the White House.

Al-Zawahiri, 71, was regarded as the successor to Osama Bin Laden as the leader of Al Qaeda. His death marks the biggest blow to the terrorist group since Bin Laden was killed in 2011.

The terrorist leader was killed by two Hellfire missiles while he was on the balcony of his safehouse in central Kabul, where he had been living with his family. No one else was killed in the strike, the US said.

An unmanned US drone carried out the strike at 9.48pm eastern time on Saturday July 30 (6.18am Kabul time on July 31) at Mr Biden's direction, a senior national security official said in a Monday night briefing.

A loud explosion echoed through Kabul early on Sunday morning.

The senior official said the US discovered earlier this year that Al-Zawahiri and his family had relocated to a safehouse in Kabul.

Joe Biden: &quot;Justice has been delivered&quot; - AP
Joe Biden: "Justice has been delivered" - AP

The official said senior Taliban members were aware of his presence in the city, raising questions over whether Al-Zawahiri received sanctuary from the group following their takeover in August 2021.

US intelligence agents spent months building up his "pattern of life", and frequently observed him spending time on the balcony where he was ultimately killed.

Model of Al-Zawahiri's safehouse built in White House situation room

What followed was a months-long operation to determine how to carry out a precision strike in downtown Kabul, as well as establishing the legal basis for the operation.

A model of Al-Zawahiri's safehouse was used to walk Mr Biden through potential strike options during briefings in the White House situation room.

“We developed clear options for the President that he could consider that would also minimise the risk of any civilian casualties and take into account the ramification of taking such a strike in downtown Kabul,” the official said.

There had been a $25 million bounty on Al-Zawahiri's head - REUTERS
There had been a $25 million bounty on Al-Zawahiri's head - REUTERS

Mr Biden received updates in May and June and held another briefing on July 25 during which he authorised the strike.

The official said Al-Zawahiri's family were present during the strike but were "purposely not targeted and were unharmed".

Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement late on Monday.

"Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that led the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the United States and Saudi Arabia," the kingdom's foreign ministry said.

First US strike in Afghanistan since fall of Kabul

The operation represents the most successful CIA operation since the killing of Bin Laden in Pakistan in May 2011.

It is the first strike on Afghanistan since the US's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.

Mr Biden, speaking from outside the White House due to his coronavirus diagnosis, said: "He will never again, never again allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone."

The president added that he would see that "nothing else happens" to allow the country to become "a launching pad against the United States".

Invoking the horror of the September 11 attacks, he said:  “We continue to mourn every innocent life that was stolen, remembering the families and lost fathers and mothers, husbands, wives, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and co-workers”.

“It is my hope that this decisive action will be one more measure of closure. No day shall erase them.”

Taliban security guards at a checkpoint in Kabul on Monday. The group quickly regained control of Afghanistan when the US pulled out last year - EPA
Taliban security guards at a checkpoint in Kabul on Monday. The group quickly regained control of Afghanistan when the US pulled out last year - EPA

He added: “We will always remain vigilant and we will act and we will always do what is necessary to ensure the safety and security of America and around the globe.”

Al-Zawahiri's killing marks a significant victory for the Biden administration's counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

The US president had faced serious criticism following the withdrawal, which took place a year ago this month.

A senior US official said the successful strike proved that America remained "able to identify and locate even the world's most wanted terrorist" without US troops on the ground.

Taliban ‘knew Al-Zawahiri was in Kabul’, US claims

The official added that senior Haqqani Taliban figures were "aware of Al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul'' and took actions to conceal it in the hours after the drone strike.

"The Haqqani Taliban members acted quickly to remove Zawahiri's wife, his daughter and her children to another location consistent with a broader effort to cover up that they had been living in the statehouse," the official said.

Al-Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul was a "clear violation" of the 2020 agreement the Taliban signed with the Trump administration, in which they promised not to allow Afghanistan to become a haven for international terrorism, the official said.

"Going forward with the Taliban we'll continue to hold them accountable," the senior official said.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles and the Doha Agreement".

The operation was hailed by Republican congressman and veteran, Adam Kinzinger.

“It’s a moral victory,” he said on CNN. “Zawahiri has been a target of the United States for decades. It is an actual victory in terms of making America safer.”

The man who shaped Bin Laden

An Egyptian-born surgeon, Al-Zawahiri was Bin Laden’s right-hand man and was seen as a clear favourite to take over the leadership of Al-Qaeda.

Their bond was forged in the late 1980s, when Al-Zawahiri reportedly treated Bin Laden in the caves of Afghanistan as Soviet bombardment shook the mountains around them.

Al-Zawahiri with Bin Laden in 1998 - AP
Al-Zawahiri with Bin Laden in 1998 - AP

Al-Qaeda was notorious for a brand of terrorism responsible for the indiscriminate slaughter of civilians, an approach which Al-Zawahiri was a key promoter of.

“To kill Americans and their allies — civilian and military — is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in every country in which it is possible to do it,” Al-Zawahiri wrote in a 1998 manifesto.

By 2009 US intelligence regarded him as the operational head of Al-Qaeda, with Bin Laden seen as more as a figurehead for the group.

There had been a $25 million bounty on his head as he emerged as the world’s most wanted man.

On the run for 20 years

At several points in recent years officials had suspected Al-Zawahiri could be dead or at least completely off the grid and he was long reported to be in ill health.

A video which surfaced in April of the Al-Qaeda leader was the first proof in months that he was still alive.

Under his leadership, the terrorist network had seen a decline from its previous notoriety.

It failed to conduct the scale of terrorist attacks in the US and Europe it once had, in part, analysts have argued, because he lacked Bin Laden's charisma.

Al-Zawahiri spoke English and once called the Queen one of the “severest enemies of Islam” - AP
Al-Zawahiri spoke English and once called the Queen one of the “severest enemies of Islam” - AP

Born into an upper middle-class Egyptian family, he was also the grandson of the Imam of one of the country’s most important mosques.

Al-Zawahiri met Bin Laden during a 1986 visit to Saudi Arabia and became radicalised when he travelled to Peshawar in north-west Pakistan, where he treated mujahideen soldiers who had been injured fighting against the Soviet Union.

He then joined forces with exiled members of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad, becoming leader of the group in the early 1990s.

Al-Zawahiri was jailed and tortured following the assassination of Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian leader who made peace with Israel.

Zawahiri claimed Queen was one of 'severest enemies of Islam'

His position was formalised within Al-Qaeda when his group merged with Bin Laden’s growing terrorist network in Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of the September 11 attacks it was reported that his wife and children had been killed by American bombing in Afghanistan.

But he escaped and had been on the run ever since.

Al-Zawahiri, who spoke English, saw his profile and notoriety rise after he sent a series of taped messages condemning the US, the UK, Tony Blair and the Queen, naming Her Majesty as one of the “severest enemies of Islam”.

In May 2018, Al-Zawahiri released a video calling for jihad after the Trump administration announced plans to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi