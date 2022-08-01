Al-Qaeda Chief Killed in U.S. Drone Strike: Reports

Visual News/Getty Images

The United States killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who became the leader of al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden’s death, in a drone strike over the weekend, two sources told Politico.

President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech on a “successful counterterrorism mission” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, the White House said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

