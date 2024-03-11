Al Pacino's Off-Kilter Best Picture Announcement Sparks Confusion At Oscars

Al Pacino took an unusual approach by missing one key step before he named “Oppenheimer” as the Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The actor, who presented the last award at the ceremony, noted that “10 wonderful films” were up for the Oscar but didn’t name any of the nominated films as he skipped a typical practice for presenters.

“Only one will take the award for Best Picture and I have to go to the envelope for that and I will. Here it comes,” said Pacino as he opened his envelope and read from a card.

“And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’”

The flub sparked mixed reactions from social media users, who noted that both Pacino and those who worked on the Best Picture winner appeared confused.

“Al Pacino was like ‘who gave me this card? Why am I here?? What’s going on? OPPENHEIMER!,’” wrote @ayroned on X.

Al Pacino was like “who gave me this card? Why am I here?? What’s going on? OPPENHEIMER!” — aaron. (@ayroned) March 11, 2024

“the cast of Oppenheimer after hearing Al Pacino casually drop ’my eyes see Oppenheimer?,” wrote another user alongside a gif of Elizabeth Debicki’s reaction to her win at the SAG Awards in February.

the cast of Oppenheimer after hearing Al Pacino casually drop “my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars#Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/x8YTvBiGIR — T (@teewatterss) March 11, 2024

Others praised Pacino’s unorthodox presentation, calling it the “perfect ending” to the award show.

You can check out that reaction and more below.

Al Pacino just going “uh yeah Oppenheimer” lmaooo perfect ending no notes — yc (@yc) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino was like, “I ain’t standing here while you read out 10 nominees bro. Oppenheimer come get your shit.” 😂 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/DyNV3WLBmj — Shem (@Shem) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino stumbled out of bed, walked onstage, opened an envelope, and said the name of the winner. This is the ideal award presenter. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 11, 2024

Did Al Pacino just mess up the biggest category of the evening??? 🤔#Oscars#Oscar2024pic.twitter.com/mA1dpCIWnK — Milstead On Movies (@MilsteadMovies) March 11, 2024

al pacino gives the most anti-climactic oscar win ever lmaoo 😭 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/NMw9UixJEP — Fall of Legends (@malikuzumakii) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino not even presenting the rest of the nominations and going straight to the winner is such a hilarious yet Oscar worthy performance in its own right. 😂#theoscars#Oscars#Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/9XryEMmZkV — Mellabee_🐝 (@mellabee_29) March 11, 2024

For Al Pacino to make me question for even a second that Oppenheimer won Best Picture and bring stakes to the final moments of the ceremony??? The best actor of all time!!! — Chris Murphy (@christress) March 11, 2024

they spent 20 minutes announcing nominees for every acting category and then al

pacino just walks out, says 5 words, and opens the envelope for best picture like “here, damn”😭 #Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/hU7Dd5Czsj — ale (@alewatches) March 11, 2024

EVEN THIS GUY ANNOUNCING THE PEOPLE IN THE FILM WAS CONFUSED AS US WITH HOW AL PACINO JUST ANNOUNCED THE WINNER 😭😭😳😳😳🫠🫠🫠🫠🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️ #Oscars2024#Oscarspic.twitter.com/F6SCmwP0pP — 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕪𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕗𝕄𝕖 (@MessyMindofMe) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino should have given out every award tonight. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) March 11, 2024

