Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play His Heat Role in Potential Sequel: 'Great Looks'

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1597294a) Heat, Al Pacino Film and Television; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Moviestore/Shutterstock; Lionel Hahn/Getty Al Pacino and Timothée Chalamet

Al Pacino has one actor in mind when thinking of who could play him in a potential Heat sequel.

According to Variety, writer-director Michael Mann is releasing a new installment of the crime story on August 9 with a novel titled Heat 2.

During a Q&A panel at Tribeca Film Festival with the cast commemorating the film's 25th anniversary Pacino, 82, was asked who could play his role of Lt. Vincent Hanna if the novel were to be made into a film.

RELATED: Al Pacino's Most Memorable Film Roles: From The Godfather to The Irishman

"Timothée Chalamet," Pacino said during the event at the United Palace. "I mean, he's a wonderful actor. Great looks."

The outlet reported that the upcoming novel will follow the lives of "master criminal" Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and Lt. Hanna both before the events of the first film and after.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: (L-R) Art Linson, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino attend "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for Tribeca Festival 'Heat' producer Art Linson, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Heat premiered in 1995 and starred Pacino alongside his Godfather co-star De Niro, 78.

Last week was a busy one for the dynamic duo who also attended a 50th anniversary celebration for the Godfather at Tribeca.

RELATED: Al Pacino Says He's 'Surprised' How Many People Still Haven't Seen The Godfather 50 Years Later

On Thursday, Pacino and author Michael Hainey participated in a discussion about the seminal mafia title from director Francis Ford Coppola before the festival screened the film's restoration.

De Niro and Pacino previously joined Coppola, 83, onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, where the iconic director reflected on his magnum opus' milestone anniversary.

"I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief," he said, turning to De Niro and Pacino. "And I'm so grateful for my wonderful friends to come here to help me celebrate with you."