Al Pacino Memoir ‘Sonny Boy’ Will Arrive In October

In addition to his Oscars Best Picture announcement, there’s something else combining Al Pacino and reading on the way – his memoir.

Pacino has announced that his memoir, Sonny Boy, will be published this fall by Penguin Press.

More from Deadline

“I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life,” Pacino said to People. “It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up.”

Pacino will discuss his childhood in the Bronx, including his days at the High School of Performing Arts in New York.

Sonny Boy will also detail Pacino’s career, from avant-garde New York theater to his most famous roles and collaborations.

The memoir will be published in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats, with Pacino narrating the audiobook.

Pacino has been nominated for the Academy Award nine times, for films like The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon and The Irishman. He won an Oscar in 1992 for his role as Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in Scent of a Woman.

Sonny Boy: A Memoir will be published on Oct. 8 and is now available for pre-order.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.