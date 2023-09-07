Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Wants Physical Custody of Their Son

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Just three months after Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed their first child together, Alfallah has reportedly filed a petition requesting full custody of their son.

In her petition, filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Alfallah, 29, asks for sole physical custody of 3-month-old Roman. Her filing does, however, indicate that Pacino, 83, should have “reasonable visitation” of their baby and that visitation should be granted “as requested.”

Alfallah, a producer and USC graduate, also reportedly requested that Pacino have joint legal custody that would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their son, including education and medical treatment.

While TMZ initially reported on Thursday that Alfallah and Pacino had broken up, the couple corrected the record: “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman,” the actor’s rep told the outlet. “They are still together.”

Alfallah also wants Pacino, who she affirms in the filing is Roman’s biological father, to pay her legal fees and any costs associated with the case.

Back in June, TMZ reported that when Alfallah revealed she was pregnant, the Oscar winner demanded that his girlfriend get a paternity test because he was convinced he wasn’t able to conceive due to an unspecified medical issue that causes infertility. Pacino—who has three other adult children—also reportedly had no idea that Alfallah was expecting a child until about two months before she gave birth.

Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022, and before that, she was rumored to be dating another octogenarian celebrity: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Last year, sources told Page Six that Alfallah and Pacino had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

