Al Pacino fans bemused by actor’s Shrek phone case: ‘It’s the greatest thing ever’

Al Pacino has gone viral on Twitter after fans managed to identify a Shrek-themed case on his mobile phone.

On Sunday (10 April), Jason Momoa shared photos of what looks appeared to be a dinner party attended by Pacino to celebrate a gallery opening for painter Julien Schnabel.

In one photo, fans spotted a phone with a Shrek case on the table in front of the Irishman actor.

Vulture has since reported that Pacino’s daughter Olivia confirmed that the Shrek phone case is indeed her dad’s.

Since this revelation, fans have shared their astonishment at the House of Gucci actor’s incongruous choice of accessory.

“Al Pacino owning a Shrek phone case is my new aesthetic,” wrote one fan.

Film producer Sam Greisman wrote: “God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case.”

Another person added: “I can’t believe Al Pacino uses a Shrek phone case, that’s the best thing I’ve seen in a long time.”

should i get the al pacino shrek phone case — the people’s princess 🏴‍☠️ (@lif3aquatic) April 12, 2022

having a parasocial relationship with Al Pacino's Shrek phone case — The Eyes of Tommy Rae (@ellameno) April 12, 2022

Another fan wrote: “Today will forever be known in my house as the Al Pacino Shrek cell phone case day.”

“Imagine being the Amazon courier driving through the streets of Beverly Hills to deliver that Shrek phone case to Al Pacinos’ home,” another fan wrote.

btw my friend was sleeping over today and i literally woke them up to tell them about al pacino's shrek phone case — charley ✧ ofmd era (@nonbyronary) April 11, 2022

al pacino has a shrek phone case one more reason as to why he's a legend pic.twitter.com/Bavn7vJ3Wz — tamara ♡ (@pacinosangel) April 10, 2022

Pacino is due to be portrayed by Anthony Ippolito as part of the new series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather.

The 10-part show will focus on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s never-before-revealed experiences behind the scenes of the seminal mafia drama.

Other cast members include Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Justin Chambers, and Matthew Goode.

The miniseries is set to premiere on 28 April 2022 on Paramount Plus.