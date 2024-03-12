Al Pacino Addresses 'Controversy' Over Why He Didn’t Name All 10 Best Picture Nominees Before Announcing Winner

"I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful,” said the Oscar winner

Kevin Winter/Getty Al Pacino on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Al Pacino is speaking out about the unconventional way he announced the winner of the Oscars Best Picture Category.

Pacino issued a statement saying it was not his choice to exclude a reading of the list of nominees, reported Variety and CNN. He shared the statement on Monday after announcing Oppenheimer as the winner on Sunday evening.

In a break from tradition, Pacino, 83, did not recap all 10 nominees in the category before announcing the winner. "Here it comes," he teased after he opened the envelope.

"And my eyes see Oppenheimer," he declared. After a brief pause -- and some confusion from the audience -- the Dolby Theatre broke out in applause for Oppenheimer.

“There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award,” Pacino said in his statement, per Variety. “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony.”

“I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented. I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful,” continued the Oscar winner.

“I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement,” concluded Pacino.

Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Al Pacino, Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

After the Oscars, the telecast’s producer, Molly McNearney, shared in an interview with Variety that omitting the list of nominees “was a creative decision.” She explained that the team was “very worried that the show was going to be long.”

“By the time you get to the end of the show, you’ve seen all 10 best picture clip packages,” shared McNearney. “People just want to hear who wins, and they’re pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that’s what we anticipated. So, we did not give him a clip package. We did not give him nominations to read. I apologize if our decision to not have to read through all those nominations put him in a tough spot.”

The producer also confessed that the actor’s choice not to say the phrase, “And the Oscar goes to…” may have made the announcement “a little confusing.”

“But listen, that’s the excitement of live television,” added McNearney. “You never know what you’re going to get exactly!”

One source told CNN that the actor's decision to announce the award untraditionally was “just Al Pacino being Pacino.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Al Pacino on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

In a backstage interview, host Jimmy Kimmel joked with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and said, “I guess [Pacino's] never watched an awards show before?"

"Seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it's supposed to go, down to the 'And the Oscar goes to,' " Kimmel, 56, said.

