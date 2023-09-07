Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, ‘still together’ his rep confirms after ‘split’ reports emerge (ES Composite)

Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah “are still together” a rep for the actor has confirmed after it was reported they had “split” three months after welcoming their newborn son.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Alfallah filed for full physical custody of their child, Roman, with the Godfather actor having “reasonable visitation rights”.

The 29-year-old was also seeking joint legal custody with the 83-year-old, which allows him to be involved in decisions such as schooling.

In light of the reports, a representative for Pacino has told The Standard: “Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman.

“They are still together.”

Noor Alfallah with Al Pacino (Noor Alfallah/Instagram)

The pair welcomed their first child together – Pacino’s fourth – in June at Cedar’s Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

A representative for the Scarface star confirmed the news in a statement to media at the time, writing: “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Aldallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino.”

Pacino described the news of Alfallah’s pregnancy as “special”, as he spoke about the impending arrival in June.

In a video obtained by MailOnline, the Hollywood star was asked if he is “excited” about the pregnancy by a photographer while out taking a stroll with a friend. Pacino replied: “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year.

She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including Billy Knight, starring Pacino.

The veteran film star also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino‘s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow Oscar-winner Robert De Niro who had become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 in April.

They are among a host of celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life, including broadcaster Jon Snow, 75, who became a father again in March 2021 when he and his wife, Zimbabwean academic Dr Precious Lunga, had a baby boy by surrogate.

Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with Melanie Hamrick in December 2016 when he was 73.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.

In 2017, singer Billy Joel became a father again at 68 when his wife Alexis gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York.