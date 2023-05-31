Al Pacino, 83, expecting child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29 (ES Composite)

Al Pacino, 83, is set to become a dad for the fourth time as it’s been revealed his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is expecting their first child together.

The acting legend’s partner, who is 54 years his junior, is eight months pregnant, The Godfather star’s reps confirmed to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter.

The Scarface star and Noor, who previously dated Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, were first publicly linked in April 2022.

Pacino welcomed his eldest child, daughter Julie Marie, in 1989, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

He is also dad to 22-year-old twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose, with actress Beverly D’Angelo, who he dated from 1997 until 2003.

Previously, the House of Gucci star was in an on-and-off relationship with his The Godfather Trilogy co-star Diane Keaton, 77, which ended after the filming of the final movies.

Throughout the years, the Heat actor has also had relationships with Tuesday Weld, Jill Clayburgh, Marthe Keller, Kathleen Quinlan and Lydall Hobbs.

The silver screen star then dated Argentine actress Lucia Polka from 2008 until 2018.

The Oscar winner’s baby news follows that of his contemporary Robert De Niro, 79, who recently welcomed his seventh child, daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Following De Niro’s announcement, Gayle King shared details about the little one during an episode of CBS Mornings, revealing the child was born last month on April 6 and said the couple were “over the moon” about the newest addition.

The broadcaster went on to explain that she asked De Niro if his new baby was “planned” to which he responded “yes” adding that both he and Chen, who he met on the set of 2015’s The Intern, “wanted her”.

King then emphasised how “psyched” and “excited” the Meet The Parents actor was about having his seventh child.

The Standard has contacted Al Pacino’s representatives for comment.