Al Horford, Karl-Anthony Towns returning to the Dominican Republic national team?

The Dominican national team announced the preliminary roster for the 2023 World Cup’s fourth qualifying window. Al Horford, Karl Towns and Chris Duarte are the headliners of a list of 25 players.

And while the Celts may not be atop Durant’s wish list at the moment, there was a time six years ago when they were one of just six teams he agreed to meet with as he decided his free agent fate. Sources told me at the time that Boston’s agreement with prized free agent Al Horford in that summer of 2016 put the club on his dance card. He, of course, eventually decided on Golden State, but soon after that announcement, I spoke to him at a U.S. Olympic Team practice in Las Vegas and asked how the Celtics had gotten into the running. “I just like the way they play,” Durant said. “I like their coach [Brad Stevens at the time]. I feel they have some good pieces.” -via Heavy.com / July 6, 2022

But pairing Gobert with the 6-foot-11-inch Karl-Anthony Towns is an interesting hoop mixture when the league is generally going smaller. (The Celtics started Robert Williams and Al Horford, but both are versatile defenders.) “It changes who they are drastically, that’s for sure,” a coach from one close competitor of the Wolves told Heavy.com. “We’ll see if those two guys can work together. I’m sure Towns is going to love being able to play out on the perimeter more on offense; the question is can he guard anybody out there? -via Heavy.com / July 6, 2022

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Smart, Robert Williams, Derrick White, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard are all under contract for next season, and the additions of Brogdon and Gallinari will push that core group to 10. The Celtics last week declined their $1.6 million option on second-year forward Sam Hauser, and league sources said the team will likely sign the sharpshooter to a longer-term deal soon. -via Boston Globe / July 1, 2022

Ramona Shelburne: Two-time WNBA MVP Elena @De11eDonne is signing with Jessica Holtz. Holtz recently negotiated supermax contract extensions for Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns. Delle Donne is the first WNBA client she’s represented. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / July 27, 2022

Towns made the admission in his recent talk with Malika Andrews of ESPN, noting how they need to work on their all-around game and really show that commitment and hunger to be the best. “Go out there and play at a level that hasn’t been seen since Shaq and Kobe, if possible. Do what we do best. I think we just need to continue being ourselves and raise our games all around,” Towns explained. “… I have a lot of work to do, he has a lot of work to do, but if we could come together, continuously grow and commit to each other, commit to this organization, and commit to winning, we can be right there.” -via Clutch Points / July 23, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nothing but love Minnesota ❤️ -via Twitter @KarlTowns / July 22, 2022

