Al Horford, Boston Celtics reportedly agree to two-year contract extension
The Boston Celtics and veteran Al Horford have agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that will span the five-time NBA All-Star's 39th birthday in June 2025, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Horford is earning $26.5 million this season in the final year of a $109 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. How he returned to Boston, where he reached two Eastern Conference finals in three seasons from 2016-19, is a redemptive story for one of his generation's most underrated players.
Check back soon for more details.