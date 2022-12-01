Al Horford, Boston Celtics reportedly agree to two-year contract extension

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on November 14, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics and veteran Al Horford have agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that will span the five-time NBA All-Star's 39th birthday in June 2025, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Horford is earning $26.5 million this season in the final year of a $109 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. How he returned to Boston, where he reached two Eastern Conference finals in three seasons from 2016-19, is a redemptive story for one of his generation's most underrated players.

