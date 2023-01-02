Al-Hilal ‘put Lionel Messi shirts on sale’ to spark feud with Cristiano Ronaldo in rivalry with Al-Nassr

(Getty/Al Nassr)

The biggest rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club have reportedly put Lionel Messi’s shirts on display in their official club shop.

Al-Hilal, who play the Riyadh derby againts neighbours Al-Nassr, appear to be selling kits with the Argentina hero’s name on the back in a jibe at Ronaldo’s imminent arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old is soon due to be unveiled by his new club after leaving Manchester United and signing a huge £175million-a-year contract.

No doubt, Al-Nassr hope the signing will lead to huge interest in the club and drive shirt sales but Al-Hilal have apparently attempted to steal the spotlight with social media images showing Messi’s shirt hung up in their official shop.

🚨 Lionel Messi's shirt at Al Hilal's official store who, are the biggest rival of Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. 👀🧐 pic.twitter.com/fpDMpJMDLS — Naimul Rafin  (@nhrafin_00) January 1, 2023

There are even hopes that Messi and Ronaldo, who last year teamed up for a Louis Vuitton advert, will soon face off on the pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks to face a Saudi Arabian league all-star XI in a friendly later this month.

Ronaldo, who is yet to make his Al-Nassr debut, would be in contention to play for his new home if the game is organised.