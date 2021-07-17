AL East-leading Red Sox beat short-handed Yankees 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered and the Boston Red Sox beat their rivals 4-0 on Friday night with New York missing slugger Aaron Judge and five others due to a coronavirus outbreak.

A day after the series opener was postponed for testing and contact tracing, Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list. They joined Yankees pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta, who have also tested positive over the past week.

New York was also without first baseman Luke Voit, who went on the injured list Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Rodriguez (7-5) allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings, retiring 10 straight during one stretch and finishing with eight strikeouts. Hirokazu Sawamura got the final out of the sixth, and Tanner Houck pitched the final three innings, closing out Boston’s three-hitter for his first big league save.

Arroyo hit a two-run drive during a three-run second inning against starter Jordan Montgomery (3-5). He also had a double against Domingo Germán in the seventh.

Martinez connected against Justin Wilson in the eighth, lining his 19th of the season into the right field seats for a solo shot that made it 4-0.

The AL East-leading Red Sox improved to 7-0 in the 19-game season series and beat New York for the eighth consecutive time, their best run in the rivalry since winning eight straight meetings from 2008-09.

PHILLIES 5, MARINS 2, 1ST GAME

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 0, 2ND GAME

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered and drove in four runs, Starling Marte went deep with three RBIs and Miami beat Philadelphia to split a doubleheader.

Jordan Holloway (2-2), recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday as the 27th man, didn’t allow a hit in five innings of relief after Ross Detwiler opened with a scoreless first. Holloway stuck out six and walked two. Richard Bleier completed the two-hitter with a scoreless seventh. Zach Eflin (4-7) was the loser.

Story continues

In the opener, Travis Jankowski drove in four runs and Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning to lead the Phillies. Archie Bradley (4-1) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Ranger Suarez struck out the side in the seventh for his third save. Sandy Alcantara (5-9) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 10, RANGERS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed up his breakout All-Star Game with two homers to help Toronto beat Texas.

All-Stars Teoscar Hernández and Marcus Semien homered for Toronto along with Randal Grichuk, and Robbie Ray (8-4) held Texas scoreless over 6 2/3 innings.

Guerrero, named the All-Star MVP on Tuesday night, connected off Texas starter Jordan Lyles (5-6) in the first inning to make it 1-0 and added a three-run blast in the sixth against Dennis Santana, his 30th of the season.

That lead to chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” from the crowd of 10,100 as the Blue Jays opened their final stretch of games in their temporary Buffalo home. They received approval from the Canadian government Friday to return to Toronto for the homestand that begins July 30.

The Associated Press