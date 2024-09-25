AL Central champion Guardians clinch first-round bye in postseason with 6-1 victory over Reds

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lane Thomas hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Josh Naylor had a pair of RBIs and the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians clinched a first-round bye in the postseason with a 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Tanner Bibee (12-8) allowed one run on four hits in seven innings to win for the first time at home since July 19. The right-hander struck out seven in what could be his final outing until Game 1 of the ALDS.

Thomas and Kyle Manzardo both went deep gainst Carson Spiers (5-7) in a three-run first inning as the Guardians improved their AL-best home record to 49-28.

Cleveland will get five days off between the end of the regular season and the start of the division series on Oct. 5 at Progressive Field.

The Reds made their debut under interim manager Freddie Benavides, who was promoted Sunday after David Bell was fired. Benavides’ only managerial experience was four years in the minors for Cincinnati, most recently in 2007 at Single-A Billings.

“I’m very, very excited for the opportunity, whether it’s five days or 10 years,” he said before the game. “I want the guys to have fun and I’m going to really enjoy it.”

Cincinnati's Spencer Steer had an RBI single in the fourth, plating Tyler Stephenson. Leadoff hitter Jonathan India was struck on the helmet by a pitch in the fifth, but remained in the game for two more innings.

Spiers made a spot start, allowing three runs in four innings. Ian Gibaut followed in his first major league appearance since Sept. 30, 2023, working one inning and giving up one run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Julian Aguiar (right elbow sprain), who was scheduled to start Wednesday, was placed on the injured list after reporting soreness during a side throwing session. Aguiar did not travel to Cleveland in order to undergo an MRI.

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (mid-back inflammation) took swings in the batting cage and manager Stephen Vogt said he will be activated during the homestand. The All-Star left fielder was eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) in the two-game series finale. Trade deadline acquisition Junis was scratched from starting the opener for personal reasons.

Brian Dulik, The Associated Press