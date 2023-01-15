Al Brown, Commissioner Stan Valchek on The Wire, Dead at 83

Al Brown, best known for his role on HBO’s The Wire as Baltimore Police Commissioner Stanislaus “Stan” Valchek, has died after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 83.

Brown’s daughter confirmed the news to TMZ.

His character recurred in all five seasons of The Wire, which aired from 2002-2008 on HBO. The critically acclaimed crime drama explored the relationship between various Baltimore institutions and city law enforcement. Every season focused on a different institution: the illegal drug trade, the port system, the city government and bureaucracy, education and schools, and print news.

Brown appeared most prominently in the second season which focused on the city’s ports. His character suspected corruption and drug smuggling amongst dock workers at the ports. The season ended with Valchek making a dramatic arrest in front of the press.

The actor began his career in the ’90s. He appeared in shows such as Rescue Me, Law & Order: SVU, Commander in Chief, Maron, The Hustler and a 2004 TV movie titled Something the Lord Made, among others. He also took on film roles, appearing in The Replacements, Red Dragon, Liberty Heights, 12 Monkeys, Lay the Favorite and more.

Before acting, he served in the Air Force for 29 years, including two tours in Vietnam.

