Al-Attiyah wants Button to join Alonso in future Dakar

Alonso is contesting his first Dakar this year as part of the Al Attiyah-led Toyota contingent, and sits 16th in the overall classification after the first half of the marathon.

Though a two-hour delay for repairs on the second day has knocked his chances at a headline result, the two-time Formula 1 champion has impressed his rally-raid regular rivals by producing bouts of frontrunning pace.

Al-Attiyah said Alonso caught his eye during the most recent stage on Friday, in which the Spaniard finished ahead of Al Attiyah's long-time Toyota Gazoo teammates Giniel de Villiers and Bernhard ten Brinke.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"A really good week," Al-Attiyah said of Alonso's performances. "Only one day that was really bad luck for him, but if you see the performance, really, today he surprised me - much better than Giniel, much better than ten Brinke.

This is good because it means next year he will do Dakar."

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma Toyota Racing

Toyota Racing