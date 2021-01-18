AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable value for all stakeholders

AkzoNobel
·11 min read

January 18, 2021

AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable value for all stakeholders

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) has today made a comprehensive non-binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila. The proposed combination of AkzoNobel and Tikkurila would create a strong platform for future growth, better able to serve customers with more innovative and sustainable solutions, building on a shared European heritage.

The proposal includes an all-cash public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Tikkurila at an offer price of €31.25 per share (“potential offer”) and total equity value of around €1.4 billion. This represents a premium of 113% to Tikkurila’s volume weighted average share price for the undisturbed three-month period ending December 17, 2020 and is 13% higher than the current offer made on January 5, 2021.

Thierry Vanlancker, AkzoNobel CEO, commented: “The natural combination of AkzoNobel and Tikkurila would build on centuries of industry experience and a shared European heritage to create significant value for customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Bringing together our premium brands and leading portfolios would provide customers with a wider range of innovative products and services, including the most sustainable paints and coatings solutions.”

To obtain merger clearance and ensure deal certainty for Tikkurila and its shareholders, AkzoNobel has agreed with Hempel key terms for the sale of assets, including the decorative paints business of AkzoNobel in the Nordics and the Baltics, to be completed after closing of AkzoNobel's proposed public offer for Tikkurila.

The Nordic culture and strong presence of Tikkurila in Finland would be reflected in the future organization. The main offices and production facilities of Tikkurila in Finland would become the vital hub for the combined business in the Baltic Sea region and substantial investment would be made in production facilities to supply future growth. Employees and management would benefit from new and exciting career and professional development opportunities, in Finland and the wider organization.

AkzoNobel and Tikkurila have a common approach to sustainability – it’s embedded in the way we operate – and AkzoNobel is widely recognized as the leader in the paints and coatings industry. Joining forces would build on the sustainable purpose of Tikkurila and continue to make a difference for all stakeholders, including local communities.

Thierry Vanlancker continued: “Our complementary geographic profiles would create superior value compared to any other combination, including growth opportunities for the company and its employees. Our collective procurement capabilities, expanded production, and combined sales and distribution channels would deliver substantial value creation. AkzoNobel and Tikkurila would have an exciting and sustainable future together, continuing the recent positive momentum and performance improvement, as a global frontrunner in the industry.”

The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive in 2022, is aligned with the capital allocation priorities of AkzoNobel, and will be financed using existing cash and credit lines. AkzoNobel will continue its current €300 million share buyback program and maintains a target leverage ratio of 1-2x net debt/EBITDA.

AkzoNobel invites the Board of Directors of Tikkurila to enter into negotiations with a view to reaching agreement on a recommended voluntary public cash tender offer.

Implied premia of the potential offer:

  • 108% premium compared to the closing price of Tikkurila share on December 17, 2020, the last trading day prior to Tikkurila announcement regarding the tender offer

  • 113% premium compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of Tikkurila share during the three-month period prior to December 17, 2020

  • 122% premium compared to the volume-weighted average trading price of Tikkurila share during the 12-month period prior to December 17, 2020

Conference calls

On January 18, 2021, AkzoNobel will host a conference call for media at 09:00 CET and for investors and analysts at 10:00 CET.

Participant dial-in numbers:
Finland: +358 981710310
Sweden: +46 856642651
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
United States: +1 6319131422
Netherlands: +31 207095189

Media (9:00 CET) PIN: 22805884#

Investors and analysts (10:00 CET) PIN: 12011347#

Please register or join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. By registering for the event or joining the call participants agree to the collection of information, such as participant name and company name. The conference call will be recorded.

Advisors

AkzoNobel is being advised by HSBC and J.P. Morgan as financial advisers and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek and Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. as legal advisers.

Key terms for launch and completion of the potential offer

The final decision to make the potential offer to Tikkurila shareholders is subject to certain conditions, including: 1) the Board of Directors of Tikkurila entering into negotiations with AkzoNobel, 2) customary due diligence on Tikkurila, 3) entering into a combination agreement between AkzoNobel and Tikkurila, 4) the Board of Directors of Tikkurila recommending to the shareholders of Tikkurila that they accept the tender offer of AkzoNobel, 5) obtaining an irrevocable undertaking from Oras Invest Oy to accept the potential offer and 6) final approval by the Supervisory Board of AkzoNobel.

The potential offer would be made pursuant to an offer document to be approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the “offer document”). The offer document would include all terms and conditions of the potential offer. The potential offer would only be accepted on the basis of the offer document.

The announcement of the potential offer, if any, depends on the time taken for the Board of Directors of Tikkurila to respond to this proposal and for negotiations to be concluded in relation to this transaction. If negotiations advance quickly, a potential offer could be announced in February and the transaction completed as soon as possible in 2021.

The completion of the potential offer, if announced, would be subject to customary conditions substantially similar to those included in the current tender offer document, dated January 14, 2021, such as reaching a 90% acceptance level and obtaining required regulatory approvals, and would not be conditional on financing. AkzoNobel would reserve the right, at its sole discretion, to waive any of the conditions for completion of the potential offer.

Shareholders are advised there can be no certainty that this proposal will eventually lead to any agreement between AkzoNobel and Tikkurila, the making of an offer to Tikkurila shareholders, or the timing and terms of any such agreement or offer. The terms of the potential offer, if announced, may differ from the terms set out in the proposal and this announcement.

AkzoNobel is aware, based on public information, that the combination agreement amended on January 5, 2021, includes procedures allowing the offeror to negotiate should the Board of Directors of Tikkurila contemplate effecting a change of its recommendation.

AkzoNobel reserves the right to acquire shares of Tikkurila prior to announcing a potential offer in public trading or otherwise. At the date of this announcement, AkzoNobel does not hold any shares of Tikkurila.

Important Information

THIS IS A PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT BY AKZO NOBEL N.V. (“AKZONOBEL”) PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE EUROPEAN MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014). THIS PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER, TO BUY OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES.

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE INTENTION TO LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER OR THE POTENTIAL TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER, BUT MERELY ANNOUNCES AN INTENTION TO POTENTIALLY MAKE A TENDER OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF A TENDER OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. IF A TENDER OFFER IS ANNOUNCED, INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT SUCH TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. THE POTENTIAL TENDER OFFER WILL NOT BE MADE, AND THE SHARES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE FROM OR ON BEHALF OF PERSONS, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE THAT WILL BE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.

THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE LAWS OF THE NETHERLANDS AS WELL AS, TO THE EXTENT APPLICABLE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND OR THE NETHERLANDS.

Information for Tikkurila shareholders in the United States

The potential offer is expected to be made for the issued and outstanding shares of Tikkurila, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. It is anticipated that the potential offer would be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), subject to exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act for a “Tier II” tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the timetable of the potential offer, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. The potential offer, if any, is to be made to Tikkurila’s shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Tikkurila to whom an offer may be made.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, AkzoNobel and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers’ affiliates (acting as agents for AkzoNobel or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this public announcement and during the pendency of the potential offer, and other than pursuant to potential offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase shares of Tikkurila or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for shares of Tikkurila. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a stock exchange release or public announcement or by other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of such information. No purchases will be made outside the potential offer in the United States by, or on behalf of, AkzoNobel. In addition, the financial advisers to AkzoNobel may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Tikkurila, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law.

Neither the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the potential offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the potential offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in this public announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be under-stood that many factors could cause forecast and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, as well as significant market disruptions such as the impact of pandemics. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please see our latest annual report.

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We’re experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we are active in over 150 countries and employ around 32,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high-performance products and services our customers expect.

Not for publication – for more information

Media Relations

Investor Relations

T +31 (0)88 – 969 7833

T +31 (0)88 – 969 7856

Contact: Diana Abrahams
Media.relations@akzonobel.com

Contact: Lloyd Midwinter
Investor.relations@akzonobel.com

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady, Buccaneers defeat Saints to advance to NFC title game

    The Saints came up short, yet again.

  • Chiefs' playoff win over Browns becomes an afterthought due to Patrick Mahomes' injury

    The Browns had a shot at the upset, but Kansas City survived.

  • Kirill the Thrill impressing in Calder Trophy class

    Kirill Kaprizov might not be the best prospect from the 2020-21 NHL rookie class, but he clearly has the opportunity to outshine his fellow freshman with the Minnesota Wild this season.

  • Chargers hire Rams DC Brandon Staley as next head coach

    The Chargers' new head coach may not even have to move.

  • Tom Brady snubbed while seeking post-TD high-five from official

    Brady had plenty of reason to celebrate on Sunday.

  • McGregor joins Dana White's campaign to lure Khabib out of retirement

    Is a Khabib-McGregor rematch inevitable?

  • Luka Doncic passes Michael Jordan on all-time triple-double list

    Despite his triple-double, Luka Doncic couldn't lead the shorthanded Mavericks past the Bulls on Sunday.

  • Rockets GM claims James Harden’s final comments with team didn’t trigger Nets trade

    “I can guarantee you it did not affect us at all."

  • Jets return to practice a day after suspending workouts due to COVID concerns

    Winnipeg cancelled its practice Saturday over what the team called "an abundance of caution" regarding a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

  • Decision on Belarus hockey worlds near amid sponsor pressure

    The IIHF will decide whether to pull its world championship from Belarus as pressure increases over a crackdown on opposition groups in the country.

  • Saints' Brees exits playoffs, perhaps career, on sour note

    NEW ORLEANS — Nearly two hours after the New Orleans Saints' season had ended, Drew Brees stood on the Superdome field in street clothes, throwing passes to his children while his wife, Brittany, captured images of those moments with her cellphone. Brees routinely throws the ball around with his kids after home games, but after a 30-20 playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, he lingered longer than usual — and there was no telling whether that familiar postgame scene would play out again. Two days after Brees' 42nd birthday, his 20th NFL season ended with statistically his worst playoff performance. Brees threw three interceptions, his most in 18 post-season appearances. His 134 yards passing were a career-playoff low. And because of COVID-19 restrictions, there were fewer than 4,000 fans in the 73,000-seat Superdome to bid him farewell — if indeed it was his final game in a Saints uniform. For now, Brees won't say. But he's also said nothing that would lead one to believe he's prepared to play next season, his last under contract. “I’ll answer this question one time and that is that I”m going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things just like I did last year and make a decision,” Brees said. That decision for the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing will come after a fourth straight season that saw the Saints (13-5) win 11 or more games and go to the playoffs, only to come up short of the Super Bowl. This season, Brees missed four games with multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung, but came back in time to see New Orleans through to its fourth straight NFC South crown and a convincing playoff victory over Chicago in the wild-card round. “I would never regret it. Never. No complaints, no regrets," Brees said. "I’ve always tried to play this game with a great respect and a great reverence for it, and I appreciate all that this game has given to me. “There are obviously so many incredible memories and so many incredible relationships that have come as a result of playing this game,” Brees continued. "You find out so much about yourself and you have to fight through so much when you play this game. And I’d say this season I probably had to fight through more than I’ve ever had to in any other season in my career, from injury to all the COVID stuff, to just crazy circumstances. And it was worth every moment of it. Absolutely.” Brees said the way this season ended “won't have anything to do” with his decision on whether to retire. As for what will go into the decision, Brees said, “I’ll keep that to myself right now.” Saints coach Sean Payton seemed to be taking his cue from Brees when he, too, sidestepped a question about what his decade-and-a-half relationship with Brees has meant to him. “That's probably for another press conference,” Payton said. “Obviously he's been tremendous for this team, this city. I could go on and on, but let's wait and answer that at the right time.” Other teammates didn't wait, though. “He’s been everything you could imagine a leader could be,” said Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Brees' teammate since 2011. "He’s the first one in, the last one out. Every stereotypical leadership core value you think of, Drew has. He exemplifies everything that he does in terms of wanting to be a better teammate.” Veteran linebacker Demario Davis said playing with Brees has meant “everything” to him. “When I came to New Orleans, I wanted to help Drew Brees win another Super Bowl because I feel like he deserves it for the accomplishments that he’s had,” Davis said. "I wanted him to have some more championship trophies on the mantle. “He’s a great teammate, a great leader, a great man, a great husband and a great father,” Davis added. “He’s just an example for all us to try to emulate.” Brees, who brought the Saints their only Super Bowl appearance and win in the 2009 season, is not only the all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358, but also completions 7,142. He began this season first in touchdowns, but is now second with 571, behind the 581 of Tampa Bay's Tom Brady, who is moving on to his 14th conference title game at age 43. When the game ended, Brees greeted a couple of Bucs players, including Brady, who he's known since college, and then pointed to the stands and blew kisses as he jogged to the tunnel leading to the Saints locker room. When he first emerged from the locker room back onto the field in street clothes, he shared a long embrace with Brittany while his three sons and daughter played nearby. “I always soak in the moment and I’m looking up at my family and blowing kisses to my wife and my daughter and fist-pumping my boys,” Brees said. "They’ve become so much a part of this as my kids have gotten older, and they are so invested in this as well. That’s what makes the moment special, to be able to share it all together.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Brett Martel, The Associated Press

  • 72 players now in quarantine amid COVID-19 issues before Australian Open

    “There’s no special treatment here ... because a virus doesn’t treat you specially.”

  • Clippers beat Pacers 129-96 for 1st 4-game winning streak

    LOS ANGELES — Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-96 on Sunday night for their first four-game winning streak of the season. With sharpshooter Lou Williams sidelined, Morris came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, tying his season-high. He was coming off an 18-point performance at Sacramento on Friday. The Clippers made 19 of 39 from long-range, outdueling the Pacers, who were 11 of 38. Fellow reserve Luke Kennard added season highs of 20 points and five 3-pointers. Paul George also had 20 points. Kawhi Leonard had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Clippers. Doug McDermott led the Pacers with 23 points, making five 3-pointers. Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Indiana closed within two points early in the third before the Clippers put the game away. They outscored the Pacers 37-14 the rest of the quarter to lead 100-75 going into the fourth. Los Angeles made eight 3-pointers by six different players and Leonard scored 11 points. The Clippers ran off 10 straight points early in the fourth to lead 110-81. Kennard had a 3-point play and George scored seven in a row. Indiana had won two straight, but was idle since Thursday at Portland. The team's game at Phoenix on Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues. That didn't stop McDermott from bursting out of the gate. He scored 13 of the Pacers' first 21 points. The Clippers hit five 3-pointers while outscoring the Pacers 35-12 over the end of the first quarter and start of the second to build an 18-point lead. Indiana closed strongly with a 20-10 run, including 10 by Sabonis, that left the Pacers trailing 61-55 at halftime. TIP-INS Pacers: Myles Turner was out with a sore right hand. ... Goga Bitzdze returned from a sprained right ankle and scored five points. ... Their four-game trip ended. ... Both teams wore T-shirts honouring Martin Luther King Jr. during warmups. Clippers: Their bench outscored the Pacers' reserves, 65-14. ... It was their fourth straight game with at least 15 3-pointers made, tying the longest such streak in franchise history. ... Williams missed his second straight game with a left hip injury. ... Serge Ibaka was out for non-COVID-19 reasons. UP NEXT Pacers: Host Dallas on Wednesday. Clippers: Host Sacramento on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Williamson, Pelicans spoil Fox's big night for Kings

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zion Williamson had 31 points and six rebounds, Steven Adams made two free throws with 17.9 seconds left, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 43-point performance by Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox to beat the Kings 128-123 on Sunday night. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points, Eric Bledsoe added 21 and Adams had 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans end a five-game losing streak. The Kings have lost eight of 10. Limited to 14 points in a 38-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers two nights earlier, Fox had a career-high point total and 13 assists. Marvin Bagley added 26 points and 10 rebounds. KNICKS 105, CELTICS 75 BOSTON (AP) — Julius Randle had 20 points with 12 rebounds, and RJ Barrett added 19 points and 11 rebounds and New York beat Boston to end a five-game losing streak. Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston. The Celtics had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered their biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season. All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury. Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game because of COVID-19. JAZZ 109, NUGGETS 105 DENVER (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and Utah beat Denver in a rematch of their first-round playoff series last season that the Nuggets won in seven games. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a game in which Mitchell struggled with his shot, going 7 of 20 from the field. But Mitchell hit a clutch fadeaway with 1:01 remaining, and had seven assists to help the Jazz win their fifth straight. Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for Denver. Jamal Murray added 30 points. BULLS 117, MAVERICKS 101 DALLAS (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter to help Chicago end a four-game losing streak. Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place. The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain. The Associated Press

  • Williamson, Pelicans spoil Fox's big night in win over Kings

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zion Williamson had 31 points and six rebounds, Steven Adams made a pair of clutch free throws with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 43-point performance by Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and beat the Kings 128-123 Sunday night. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points, Eric Bledsoe added 21 and Adams had 12 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans end a five-game losing streak. Fox, who was limited to 14 points in a 38-point loss to the Clippers two nights earlier, had a career-high point total and 13 assists for the Kings, who have lost eight of 10. New Orleans led by 19 points in the first half before the Kings made a late run. Marvin Bagley made a 3-pointer and Fox followed with a one-handed dunk that cut the deficit to 116-115. Adams and Williamson made two free throws apiece for the Pelicans and Bledsoe scored in the paint to make it 122-115. After the Kings scored on back-to-back trips down the court, Adams made two more free throws and JJ Reddick added two more, helping the Pelicans hang on. Williamson fell one point shy of his season-high for scoring. The Pelicans' big man made 13 of 15 attempts and spent much of the fourth quarter on the bench in foul trouble. Bagley finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Williamson made eight of nine shots and had 18 points in the first half, including a pair of emphatic dunks. Ingram added 16 first-half points and scored six of the Pelicans’ final eight in the second quarter to put New Orleans up 67-58. TIP-INS Pelicans: New Orleans was hit with a delay of game call coming out of halftime. … JJ Redick made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter. … Ingram went down hard while defending just before halftime. Ingram remained on his back for a few moments, and then got to his feet went to the locker room. He returned for the second half. … Lonzo Ball (knee) sat out a third consecutive game. Kings: Sacramento had as many assists (10) as it did rebounds in the first half. … The Kings closed the third quarter on an 18-4 run. … Buddy Hield has made at least one 3-pointer in 80 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA. UP NEXT Pelicans: Head to Utah for back-to-back games against the Jazz on Tuesday and Thursday. Kings: Visit the Clippers on Wednesday. Los Angeles gave Sacramento its most lopsided loss of the season, 138-100, on Jan. 15. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press

  • Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20

    NEW ORLEANS — Tom Brady's best game in three tries against New Orleans kept the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs, and has Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home — perhaps for good. Brady and the Bucs' offence turned three of four Saints turnovers into touchdowns and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday night. Two of those touchdowns came on short passes to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette. And after linebacker Devin White snagged the second of thee interceptions thrown by Brees, Brady drove the Bucs to the 1, from where he scored himself with 4:57 left to virtually ensure his 14th trip to a conference championship game — his first in the NFC. That game will take place in Green Bay next week, where the 43-year-old Brady will try to advance to his 10th Super Bowl in a showdown with Packers All-Pro QB Aaron Rodgers. “We worked hard to get to this point. Two road playoff wins is pretty sweet,” Brady said. “We’ve got to go beat a great football team we know pretty well. Aaron’s playing incredible.” Meanwhile, the Brees era in New Orleans could be over after 15 seasons. While just 3,750 tickets were distributed in the 73,000-seat Superdome to comply with local COVID-19 restrictions, the fans made themselves heard with an eruption of cheers when the 42-year-old Brees first took the field for New Orleans (13-5), seemingly sensing this could be their last chance to see him play at home. Brees, under contract for one more year, declined to say whether he's retiring. After he'd changed in the locker room, he walked back onto the field and watched his four children play, at one point sharing a long embrace with his wife, Brittany. “I appreciate all that this game has given to me,” Brees said. “There are obviously so many incredible memories." If it was his last game, it won't be one he'll want to remember. The NFL's all-time leader in completions and yards passing was 19 of 34 for 134 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. “A couple of them I probably shouldn't have thrown and maybe forced it,” Brees said. “That's what this game came down to is those turnovers because all of those gave them the ball deep in our territory, and you can't do that with (Tampa Bay's) offence. They're too good and they're going to capitalize on that, which they did.” Brady finished 18 of 33 for 199 yards in what often resembled more of a defensive struggle. Unlike his previous two meetings with the Saints — both losses — he was not intercepted and largely avoided pressure, taking only one sack. “Really just locking in and playing a lot better than we did the first two times we played them,” he said. "We had a bunch of turnovers last time. This time they turned it over and that’s usually the story of football games.” After Brees' third interception on a tipped pass late in the fourth quarter, the Bucs were able to close out the game with Brady, in his first season with Tampa Bay (13-5) after 20 with New England, taking a knee. “Obviously they beat us twice in the regular season,” Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith said. "We came around in Round 3 with the knockout. “We've been building. You got to get hot at the right time.” THEIVING BUCCANEERS The Saints led 6-3 when Brees, while trying to flee pressure, underthrew Michael Thomas and was intercepted by Sean Murphy-Bunting, who raced 36 yards along the sideline to the Saints 3. Brady hit Evans one play later to put the Buccaneers up 10-6. Brees’ 16-yard pass to Tre-Quan Smith put the Saints ahead 20-13, and New Orleans appeared primed to build on that lead when Brees found Jared Cook across the 50. But Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. stripped Cook from behind and White snagged the loose ball, returning it 18 yards to the New Orleans 40. “It wasn’t nothing Brees did. It was everything our defence did,” White said. “Our mindset the whole week was they won the first two rounds, we had to win round three.” Five plays later, Brady hit Fournette over the middle for a 6-yard score. Ryan Succop’s 36-yard field goal made it 23-20 before White’s interception of a pass intended for Alvin Kamara gave the Buccaneers the ball at the New Orleans 20, setting up Tampa Bay's final TD. WINSTON'S MOMENT Jameis Winston, forced out of Tampa Bay when Brady became available, threw a 56-yard touchdown pass against his old team on a trick play. Kamara took a direct snap and gave the ball to receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a reverse before Sanders lateraled back to Winston. The reserve QB launched an accurate pass down the middle to an open Smith. STATS Fournette finished with 107 yards from scrimmage, 63 on the ground. He had 40 yards in one drive that set up a field goal that tied it at 13 as time expired in the first half. Kamara had 105 yards from scrimmage, with 85 on the ground. Thomas was held without a catch in his final game of an injury-plagued season. INJURIES Buccaneers: Linebacker Jack Cichy went out with an elbow injury in the first quarter. Saints: Deonte Harris, who returned the first Tampa Bay punt 54 yards to set up a field goal, left with a neck injury in the first half. UP NEXT The Bucs will try to advance to the second Super Bowl in franchise history with Brady, no stranger to high-stakes games in cold weather after his two decades in New England. New Orleans might have to ponder life without Brees. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Brett Martel, The Associated Press

  • Patrick Mahomes’ concussion scare reminds the Chiefs there's one thing they can't control in quest to repeat

    Nobody has repeated as Super Bowl champion since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. And those back-to-back titles weren't just down to talent and coaching.

  • Mad Bets: Browns were a big winner for Vegas this weekend

    Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Divisional Weekend.

  • Chargers hire Rams DC Brandon Staley as head coach

    COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley as the team's head coach. The Chargers made the decision Sunday after having a second interview with Staley. The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. “It’s not just that Brandon possesses a tremendous football mind that makes him the ideal head coach to lead our team forward,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “It’s that he excels in the ability to effectively tailor, apply and communicate his concepts to players. "It’s clear that Brandon will not be outworked. He’s the football equivalent of a gym rat, and that has earned him the universal respect of the players he has coached throughout his journey.” The 38-year old Staley was in demand with interviews also scheduled with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles. He also had an interview with the New York Jets before they hired Robert Saleh last Thursday. Staley, who will be formally introduced Thursday, replaces Anthony Lynn, who was fired on Jan. 4 after going 7-9 this past season. Lynn had a 33-31 mark in four seasons and led the Chargers to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2018. The Los Angeles opening was widely considered the most attractive of the seven this off-season with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Herbert is considered the favourite for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. “It’s hard to put into words just how excited I am for the opportunity,” Staley said in a statement. “While this is certainly a dream come true, it’s also a dream that’s just beginning. There’s a reason this was probably the most sought after job out there — from ownership, to the fans, to the city, to the men in that locker room — it’s the total package." Staley has been an NFL assistant for only four years. He joined the Rams this past season after being a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. His impact on the Rams was immediate as he coached a unit that led the league in points and yards allowed. He is the third assistant under Rams coach Sean McVay to get an NFL head coaching job, joining Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor. Staley was one of six candidates to interview with Los Angeles. Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll, whose team will play at Kansas City in the AFC championship game next Sunday, was considered the front-runner until Staley's second interview. The Chargers also interviewed offensive co-ordinators Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City), Jason Garrett (New York Giants) and Joe Brady (Carolina) as well as Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve known Brandon for five minutes or five years," president of football operations John Spanos said in a statement. "What quickly becomes apparent is the amount of energy and passion he approaches each and every moment with. The consistency of that enthusiasm is unique and, most importantly, it drives his ability to connect with people. "His coaching journey to this particular moment is inspiring; if not for the sheer perseverance and determination of it all, then certainly for the dramatic results it has produced for the teams and players he has coached." ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Long after Bucs' win over the Saints, Tom Brady went back to the field to find Drew Brees

    Drew Brees might be retiring, and Tom Brady came back to the Superdome field to find him.