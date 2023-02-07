AKVA group ASA: Land Based contract signed

AKVA group ASA
·2 min read
AKVA group ASA
AKVA group ASA

With reference to the stock notice of November 20 2020 AKVA group ASA (AKVA) is currently executing a RAS contract for Nordic Aqua Partners (NOAP) for the 4,000 tonnes (phase 1) full grow-out facility in Ningbo, China.

AKVA has now been awarded a new RAS contract with NOAP for the next 4,000 tonnes (phase 2). Estimated contract value is EUR 40 million and the contract will be added to AKVA’s order backlog in Q1 2023.

AKVA has also signed the RAS contract for the additional 12,000 tonnes if NOAP decides to realise the project.

Dated: 7 February 2023
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse

Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 91 37 62 20

E-mail:

knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 98 20 67 76

E-mail:

rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 7 February 2023 at 07:30 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and  service partner that deliver technology and  services  that  helps  solve  biological  challenges within the aquaculture industry.  Good operational performance and  fish welfare ensures sustainability and  profitability  for  the  customer.  This  is  the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture  knowledge, extensive experience and  a high capacity for innovation characterizes  and enables us to deliver the  best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.


Latest Stories