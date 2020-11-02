AKVA group ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2020 - update

With reference to the notice sent regarding AKVA group ASA’s Capital Markets Day published on September 30 the company has now re-scheduled the arrangement only to be held as a webcast.

The change is due to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the updated guidelines from the Norwegian authorities.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Date: 24 November 2020 at 13:00-16:00 (CET)
Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201124_1

Dated: 2 November 2020
Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

