AKVA group ASA: Financial calendar
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
15.03.2023 - Annual Report
10.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2023
11.08.2023 - Half-yearly Report
11.05.2023 - Annual General Meeting
12.05.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q1
10.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3
Dated: 21 December 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse
Chief Executive Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:
knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn
Chief Financial Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:
rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.