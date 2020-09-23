Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

23 September 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Accounts Announcement 2020

Aktia Bank Plc publishes its Accounts Announcement for 2020 on Thursday 18 February 2021.

Annual Report 2020

Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2020 will be published week 12 at the latest.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021

Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

Interim Reports 2021

Interim Report January–March 2021: Wednesday 5 May 2021

Half-year Report January–June 2021: Thursday 5 August 2021

Interim Report January–September 2021: Thursday 4 November 2021

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





