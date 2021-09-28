Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

28 September 2021 at 4.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hammarén, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc

LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20210925132630_69

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-27

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000058870

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 10.14 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.14 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.





