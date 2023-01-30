Aktia Bank Plc’s Incentive Plans 2023–2024

Aktia Bank Plc
·5 min read
Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
30 January 2023 at 5.30 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s Incentive Plans 2023–2024

Share Savings Plan

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided on a continuation of AktiaUna, a long-term share savings plan for the employees of the Aktia Group, that was launched in 2018 to support the implementation of Aktia’s strategy.

The objective of the share savings plan is to motivate Aktia’s employees to invest in Aktia shares and to own shares in Aktia. The objective is also to align the interests and commitment of the employees and management to work for a good value development and increased shareholder value in the long-term.

AktiaUna share savings plan offers approximately 900 Aktia employees the opportunity to save 2–4% of their salaries (the members of the Group’s Executive Committee up to 12% and selected key employees up to 7%) and with this savings amount regularly acquire Aktia shares at a 10% discount. Furthermore, the participants are motivated by granting them free matching shares against shares acquired in AktiaUna share savings plan after approximately two years. The prerequisite for receiving matching shares is that an employee holds the acquired shares until the end of the holding period, and their employment at Aktia has not terminated before the end of the holding period.

The value of the matching shares during the savings period 2023–2024 amounts to a maximum total of 2,600,000 euros upon the launch of the plan. At an Aktia share price of 10.84 euros, this amount corresponds to the value of approximately 240,000 Aktia shares. The final cost of the plan depends on the number of participants and shares acquired in the plan by the employees.

Executive and key employee incentive plan 2023

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided to launch a new performance-based incentive plan for key employees, including CEO and group executive committee, of the group. The new incentive plan replaces Aktias current PSP plan and separate STI plan. The objective of the new plan is to support the company’s strategy by motivating the key employees to achieve financial and strategic targets set for the group.

The plan includes one 1-year performance period, calendar year 2023. During the performance period 2023, the reward from the plan is based on group comparable operating profit, strategic metrics decided by the board and participants individual performance. Participation in the program requires participation in AktiaUna share savings plan.

Half of the cash reward earned based on the performance period will be converted into Aktia shares after the performance period and will be paid in five instalments in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, partly in Aktia shares and partly in cash. Shares received as a reward cannot be transferred within one year of the payment of the reward instalment.

At the target level, the maximum value of the reward based on the performance period is 2,560,000 euros in total upon the launch of the plan. The final cost of the plan depends on the achievement of the targets of the performance criteria of the performance period and on the conversion price of the share after the end of the performance period. During the performance period 2023, approximately 25 key employees belong to the target group of the plan.

Business Areas’ Performance-Based Incentive Plan

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided to launch a new performance-based incentive plan 2023–2024 for the key employees of Aktia’s business areas. The objective of the plan is to support the company’s strategy by motivating the key employees to achieve financial and strategic targets set for key employees’ own business area.

The plan includes one 1-year performance period, calendar year 2023. The performance period is followed by an approximately 14-month restriction period. During the performance period 2023, the reward from the plan is based on each business area’s comparable operating profit. Participation in the program requires participation in AktiaUna share savings plan.

The cash reward earned based on the performance period will be converted into Aktia shares after the performance period and will be paid in five instalments after the end of the restriction period in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, partly in Aktia shares and partly in cash. The cash portion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key employee. Shares received as a reward cannot be transferred within one year of the payment of the reward instalment.

At the target level, the maximum value of the reward based on the performance period is 1,110,000 euros in total upon the launch of the plan. At an Aktia share price of 10.84 euros, this amount corresponds to the value of approximately 103,000 Aktia shares. The final cost of the plan depends on the achievement of the targets of the performance criteria of the performance period and on the conversion price of the share after the end of the performance period. During the performance period 2023, approximately 45 key employees belong to the target group of the plan.

The Board of Directors will annually decide on the launch of a new savings period of the share savings plan as well as on the launch of performance periods of the executive and key employee incentive plan and business areas’ performance-based incentive plan.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further Information:

Lotta Borgström, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
Tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Joonas Lehtonen, Compensation Manager
Tel. +358 40 541 5350, joonas.lehtonen(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass Media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line. Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad