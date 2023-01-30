Aktia Bank Plc directs share issue to the company itself without payment

·1 min read
Stock Exchange Release
30 January 2023 at 5.30 p.m

Aktia Bank Plc directs share issue to the company itself without payment

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has today, pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 6 April 2022, resolved on an issue of 80,000 new shares to the company itself without payment. The new shares to be issued to the company will be used for reward payments under the company's incentive programs.

The total number of the company's shares after the share issue is 72,465,072 shares, of which 268,726 shares in total are held by the company.

The new shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 13 February 2023 after which the company without delay will apply for the admission of the new shares to public trading alongside the company's existing shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

For more information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Central media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


