30 January 2023 at 5.30 p.m

Aktia Bank Plc directs share issue to the company itself without payment

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has today, pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 6 April 2022, resolved on an issue of 80,000 new shares to the company itself without payment. The new shares to be issued to the company will be used for reward payments under the company's incentive programs.

The total number of the company's shares after the share issue is 72,465,072 shares, of which 268,726 shares in total are held by the company.

The new shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about 13 February 2023 after which the company without delay will apply for the admission of the new shares to public trading alongside the company's existing shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

