Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance initiate change negotiations

Aktia Bank Plc
·2 min read
Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc 
Press release 
3 November 2022 at 9.30 am 
  
Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance initiate change negotiations 
  
Aktia Bank Plc and Aktia Life Insurance Ltd will initiate change negotiations under the Co-operation Act to reorganise their operations.

The aim of the negotiations is to clarify and simplify the organisational structure in order to support an excellent customer experience, growth and efficient operating practices, in line with the strategy. The companies are planning to harmonise jobs by centralising and clarifying responsibilities.

The planned measures are estimated to have an impact on job descriptions and the number of jobs, which is why Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance will initiate change negotiations in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Co-operation Act on 11 November 2022. The negotiations will concern appr. 430 employees. Planned changes to the organisational structure, changes to jobs and job descriptions, and possible reductions in the number of employees will be discussed in the negotiations. According to preliminary estimates, the planned measures may lead to termination of a maximum of 70 employment relationships. In addition, there may be changes to job descriptions and other employment terms. According to the plans there will be appr. 30 new vacancies. 
  
 “Efficient operations are one of the priorities in our growth strategy. By streamlining organisational structures and clarifying roles, we can operate more efficiently in the current market environment and ensure our competitiveness now and in the future. Needs for change like these are never easy for staff, and therefore we want to discuss the plans in an open and constructive spirit with our staff representatives,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 10 247 6350, juha.hammaren(at)aktia.fi

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30/06/2022 amounted to EUR 13.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com

 


