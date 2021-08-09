Akshay Kumar on Why Neeraj Chopra Should Play The Actor in His Biopic

Athlete Neeraj Chopra recently scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first track and field athlete to win a gold for India. In a 2018 interview with The Quint, Chopra, fresh off his win at the Asian Games, where he set a new national record, named the actors he wishes would play him in a biopic. “It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood", he had said.

Now, Akshay Kumar has reacted to Chopra's suggestion. Speaking to the media during an interview Kumar said, "I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai (If a biopic about me is made some day, he should play me in the film)".

Chopra's win had triggered a memefest on Twitter. One such meme shows Akshay from his film Saugandh, holding a stick. Social media users had a ball suggesting that Kumar has already started preparing for Chopra's biopic.

Reacting to the meme Akshay said, "I saw that meme where I am holding a stick in my hand. It's from my first film Saugandh. People started saying, 'Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi! (He has already started practicing for Chopra's biopic)'. I found that very funny".

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his film Bell Bottom, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.

