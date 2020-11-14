Akshay Kumar Shares First Look of New Film 'Ram Setu' on Diwali

On 14 November, on the occasion of Diwali, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the first look of his new film Ram Setu.

The caption of the poster shared by Kumar on Instagram reads, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!"

The poster says, "Myth or Reality?"

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Arun Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Akshay Kumar also shared a Hindi version of the poster. In the second poster, he is dressed in the same outfit, with a clearer image of Ram behind him.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmii that released on 9 November on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a remake of the original Tamil film Kanchana.

Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom which also stars Huma Qureshi. In October, the makers of the film had released its teaser. Akshay plays a RAW agent in the film. The teaser has been shot on the tarmac of an airport. One of the shots show Akshay Kumar dangling from an aircraft.

