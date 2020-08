Akshay Kumar Roots For Light-hearted Entertainment in These Trying Times

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar feels people are on a lookout for light-hearted entertainment more than ever before, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Movies like (Good Newwz) remind me why I love humour and films so much. It is such a well-rounded, balanced of comedy, romance and drama -- a mix that I think everyone loves to enjoy. Especially in these trying times, a little bit of fun and light-hearted entertainment can lighten up one's mood," Akshay said.

"This film is also special for me as Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) and I have come together after a while, and we had a blast! I also had the opportunity to work with Kiara (Advani) and Diljit (Dosanjh), both of whom are terrific actors," he added.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

Talking about the film, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby, said: "The Good Newwz journey for me has been quite enriching as I got to portray varied emotions that are attached to motherhood, and bringing them alive on screen was a delight. It's a happy-go-lucky film that can relate to people from all walks of life."

The film had its television premiere on Zee Cinema.