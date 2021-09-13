Akshay Kumar Reacts to PM Narendra Modi's Condolence Letter After Mom's Demise

Akshay Kumar shared a letter he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed his condolences at Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia’s passing. Aruna Bhatia passed away on 8 September. PM Modi wrote in the letter, “It was best if I would never have written such a letter. In an ideal world, such a time would never have come. I was saddened by the demise of your Mother, Smt. Aruna Bhatia.”

Akshay Kumar shared the letter on social media with the caption, “Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all. Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe.”

Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to allGrateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe pic.twitter.com/22lDjZfEE6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021

The letter further read, “When I spoke to you that fateful morning, you were crestfallen and you encapsulated it emotionally when you wrote, ‘She was my core. And today I feel an unbreakable pain at the very core of my existence.”

PM Modi’s letter further stated that Akshay has retained the ‘right values and moral strength’ throughout his career and attributed it to the learnings Kumar got from his parents.

"“When you began your career, I am sure people on the way would have been sceptical, even outright condescending. But, your mother stood with you like a rock. At the peak of success and the lows of failure, she was there as an anchor. She ensured you remained kind, compassionate and humble at all times. She also instilled a spirit of service in you, seen repeatedly through your philanthropic initiatives and eagerness to give back to society.”" - Prime Minister Modi’s letter to Akshay Kumar

Story continues

In the letter, PM Modi called the way Akshay Kumar took care of his mother “inspiring”, adding, “She left the world knowing fully well that her beloved son is one of India’s most admired and versatile actors.”

Akshay Kumar has flown back to the United Kingdom where he is shooting for the thriller Cinderella, the remake of a Tamil crime film Ratsasan.

Also Read: After Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Shoots for ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls'

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open, Denies Novak Djokovic Calendar Grand SlamAkshay Kumar Reacts to PM Narendra Modi's Condolence Letter After Mom's Demise . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.