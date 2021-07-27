Akshay Kumar Moved to Tears by Ajay Devgn's Poetic Tribute to Indian Soldiers

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday paid heartfelt tribute to the Indian soldiers and martyrs in a social media post in which he is seen reciting a poem ‘Sipahi’. The full version of this poem will also feature in Ajay’s upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Reacting to the poem, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar (sic)?”

Meanwhile, Ajay starrer war action film Bhuj: The Pride Of India will release digitally on August 13, ahead of Independence Day.

The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and has an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah and Pooja Bhavoria. Ajay is also set for his web debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. It is a remake of British web series Luther, with Idris Elba.

Akshay is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. He will next be seen in Bellbottom in which he plays a spy. It co-stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

