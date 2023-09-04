Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan Projects in the Mix as Indian Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Reveals $120 Million U.K. Investment (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala is investing INR10 billion ($121 million) in U.K.-based projects featuring industry A-listers.

Coming up is “Housefull 5,” the latest instalment in the blockbuster comedy franchise starring Akshay Kumar (“OMG 2”) and Riteish Deshmukh (“Ved”), directed by Tarun Mansukhani (“Dostana”). Like the previous four films, “Housefull 5” will be filmed in the U.K. The film is budgeted at $48 million and will be produced under the producer’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The previous four films released in 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2019 respectively and together grossed $118 million.

More from Variety

The banner’s sports drama “Chandu Champion,” starring Kartik Aaryan (“Satyaprem Ki Katha”) and directed and co-produced by Kabir Khan (“83”), recently wrapped a month-long shooting schedule in the U.K. A portion of Nadiadwala’s “Chhichhore,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari (“Dangal”), was shot in the U.K. The producer’s “Judwaa 2” and “’83” were also shot in the U.K.

Nadiadwala is also planning to continue his association with Saudi Arabia, where the first three instalments of the Baaghi franchise, headlined by Tiger Shroff, were filmed. “Baaghi 4,” which is at script stage, will also be shot in the kingdom.

“My journey in the film world has always been about giving the best movie experience to our audience,” Nadiadwala said. “We’ve built strong relationships with the U.K. and Saudi Arabia, making these places feel like a second home for our movie shoots. Our commitment to entertain our viewers remains strong, and our upcoming movies promise to make the audience laugh with ‘Housefull 5,’ inspire with ‘Chandu Champion’ and captivate with ‘Baaghi 4.'”

Story continues

The Nadiadwala family has been in the film production business since 1955. Abdul Karim Nadiadwala followed by Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala, Farruk Nadiadwala, Habib Nadiadwala and Suleman Nadiadwala, produced over 200 films. Sajid Nadiadwala’s debut as producer was “Zulm Ki Hukumat” (1992).

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.