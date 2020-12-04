Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush on shoot of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who started filming for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming Atrangi Re on Friday, says that the joy of being on a movie set can never be matched.

The film, which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, went on floors in Varanasi in March but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

The second schedule of Atrangi Re began in October with the Simmba actor and Dhanush resuming the shoot.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar shared a picture with Khan from the film's set, announcing the start of its latest schedule.

"The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa, will feature Kumar in a "special role."

Atrangi Re is written by the director's long-time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma.

It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series, and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

