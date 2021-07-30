Akshay Kumar Confirms the Release Date for ‘Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the release date for his highly anticipated film Bell Bottom. The spy thriller directed by Ranjit Tewari is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August. It was earlier slated to release on 27 July.

Akshay shared on Twitter, “Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19.”

Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta. It was the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the COVID-19 pandemic with precautionary measures.

Akshay Kumar also has Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Prithviraj, and Sooryavanshi in the pipeline.

