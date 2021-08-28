Akshay Kumar’s Character in ‘Atrangi Re’ is Not Real. Confused? Here's More

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his most recent release ‘Bell Bottom’, while the fans and the media have already started talking about ‘Atrangi Re’, his next movie. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles, while Aanand L. Rai is directing it. There’s still a lot of time in the release but some reports about Khiladi Kumar’s character in the film have surfaced. Reports say that Akshay’s character in ‘Atrangi Re’ does not exist in reality. Confused? Let’s break it down for you.

The character in the film exists only in the imagination of Sara Ali Khan, in her brain, if you will. In the movie, Sara’s character wants to be in a relationship with a handsome man and constantly thinks of someone like Akshay. While Akshay’s character is not real, Dhanush’s character definitely is. In the film, Dhanush’s character is in love with Sara’s character and he has to compete with Sara’s imagination. Sara feels that Akshay is the most perfect man in the world but Dhanush wishes to become more perfect than Akshay. However, there has been no official statement or reaction from anyone regarding this information.

This year, in March, Akshay shared a picture on his Instagram account. He was wearing clothes like a magician in this picture and was also holding a playing card in his hand. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption that it was the last day of ‘Atrangi Re’ and he can’t wait for people to see the magic that the director of the film Aanand has created. He also thanked his co-stars Sara and Dhanush for letting him be a part of the beautiful project.

After this, it was speculated that Akshay was playing the character of a magician in the film. However, this will only be confirmed either after the release of the trailer of the film or the film itself.

