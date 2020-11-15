Akshay Kumar announces his next film Ram Setu on Diwali, unveils first look on Twitter

Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, took to Twitter to announce his next film, Ram Setu. The poster sees the actor sporting a long hairdo with a saffron scarf round around his neck. He seems to be walking down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean. In the background of the poster is an image of Lord Ram.

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari released on 15 November.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Diwali as Kumar's post read, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas."

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU " Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Kumar is co-producing the film with Abduntia and Vikram Malhotra. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer of the film. Plot and cast details are yet be disclosed.

Kumar is fresh off his first digital release, Laxmii. The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, Laxmii follows the journey of an innocent man who is possessed by a couple of vengeful ghosts to get justice for their murders.

He also wrapped up shooting one of his upcoming films, Bell Bottom in Scotland. The actor has now resumed shooting for the period drama, Prithviraj. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar stars opposite him in the role of Princess Sanyogita.

Kumar also has an action-comedy titled Bachchan Pandey and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in his pipeline.

