Akshay Gets Nod To Shoot 'Ram Setu' in Ayodhya From UP CM?

Akshay Kumar has reportedly sought permission from Yogi Adityanath to shoot in Uttar Pradesh for his upcoming film Ram Setu. According to media reports, the actor discussed the script for the film during his meeting with the UP chief minister in Mumbai on 1 December.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu is about one man's journey to find out the truth behind the creation of the Ram Setu, the 50-kilometre-long bridge between Pamban Island near Rameshwaram in India and Mannar Island in Sri Lanka. It is believed that the bridge was built by Ram to rescue his wife Sita from Ravan.

Mumbai Mirror has quoted a source as saying that Akshay and the film's crew were keen to shoot at various locations in Uttar Pradesh that are associated with Ram, including Ayodhya, which is considered his birth place. Filming is expected to begin mid-2021.

During his two-day visit to Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with several Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Boney Kapoor, Anand Pandit, Satish Kaushik, Pahlaj Nihalani, Arjun Rampal, Ravi Kishan and Tigmanshu Dhulia. According to the publication, producer Rahul Mitra, who coordinated the event, said that the UP chief minister has assured various benefits for the film industry such as single window clearances, infrastructural support and security.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced his support for the construction of a Film City in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar at a conference with members of the film industry in September. It is being touted by the state government as the "biggest" film city in the country. Around 1,000 acres of land have reportedly been set aside for the project near Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area with 780 acres demarcated for industrial purposes, such as the setting up of studios, and 220 acres reserved for commercial use.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)

