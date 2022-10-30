Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

William McLennan - BBC News
·9 min read
Akshata Murty at the Conservative leadership hustings in August 2022
Akshata Murty at the Conservative leadership hustings in August 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty is heiress to a fortune worth billions and has lived a life divided between three continents. BBC News has spoken to some of those she has rubbed shoulders with along the way.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

It is a Friday night in rural Yorkshire and local farmers and small business owners are waiting for the results of a Conservative party fundraising raffle.

At the front of the room, one of the richest women in the country and her husband are drawing paper tickets and presenting the relatively modest prizes - a bottle of Campari, a coffee shop voucher.

Akshata Murty had spent much of her life in the US and India, where her father founded one of the nation's biggest companies. But in recent years, she is just as likely to have been spotted at a local Tory social event, working the room alongside her husband Rishi Sunak in his North Yorkshire constituency.

"She mixes with everybody and everybody speaks highly of her," said Peter Walker, a local party member in Richmond. Despite her privileged background, "there is no ostentatiousness," said Mr Walker, who last saw Ms Murty joining in with a Christmas carol service.

Mr Walker, a retired deputy chief constable, said that for a long time he had been unaware of the scale of the couple's wealth. "I literally got my knowledge of their significant wealth from the news," he said.

Ms Murty's shares in Infosys, the company her father founded, are worth an estimated £700m.

Earlier this year, while her husband led the nation's financial affairs as chancellor of the exchequer, her business interests were the subject of newspaper headlines and political debate.

First, it emerged the company had continued operating in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Then, days later, it was revealed she held non-domiciled status, meaning she did not have to pay tax on earnings from outside the UK. The company later pulled out of Russia, and Ms Murty pledged to pay UK tax on all her income.

The controversies have come as a surprise to some in India, where the family are known for promoting an austere lifestyle.

"There is so much simplicity in the way they behave and the way they live, this is in their DNA," said Suhel Seth, an Indian marketing expert who knows the family.

In 1981, a year after his only daughter's birth, software engineer NR Narayana Murthy (unlike his wife and children, he spells his name with an "h") started an IT company, using $250 dollars borrowed from his wife.

Over four decades, as personal computing and the internet changed the world, the firm morphed into an outsourcing giant. Today, more than 300,000 employees work in about 50 countries. It has won lucrative contracts to provide IT services for companies and governments around the world, including in the UK.

NR Narayana Murthy meets David Cameron, then British Prime Minister, at the company's base in Bangalore in 2010
Mr Murthy met David Cameron at the company's Bangalore base in 2010

But it has faced controversies over its outsourcing practices. In 2013, the company paid $34m (£21m) to settle a civil lawsuit from the US government over allegations it misused visas. Infosys said at the time that claims of systemic visa fraud were "untrue and are assertions that remain unproven".

In 2019, it agreed to an $800,000 settlement with California's attorney general over allegations 500 employees had the wrong visas. Infosys denied any wrongdoing.

The company's success has made Mr Murthy one of the richest people in a country where hundreds of millions live in poverty. But he has strived not to be part of a pampered elite, his supporters say.

"He is corporate India's Mahatma Gandhi," Mr Seth said. "He is unmoved by all these trappings."

The 76-year-old is now retired, but even while leading a multinational corporation, he has said he made a point of cleaning his own toilet. It was a habit learnt from his father, who was opposed to the Indian caste system, in which the "so-called lowest class... is a set of people who clean toilets," he told the BBC in 2011. He continued the practice to set an example for his offspring, he said.

Sudha Murty and NR Narayana Murthy at home in Bangalore
The prime minister's billionaire in-laws have promoted the values of living a simple life

It was one of a number of steps - including not having a TV in the house - that were intended to teach the children about the "importance of simplicity and austerity", Ms Murty's father wrote in an open letter to his daughter published in 2013.

But it was her mother who shouldered the "great responsibility" of instilling family values in Ms Murty and her brother Rohan, he said.

Sudha Murty worked as an engineer in the 1980s, but gave up to teach in a college and spend more time with her children. In 1996, she started the Infosys Foundation - a non-profit organisation that funds educational and anti-poverty projects. Her passion for engineering and education is shared by her daughter.

While living in California in 2007, Ms Murty joined the board of San Francisco's Exploratorium museum, which aims to engage young people in science and technology. The foundation's director at the time, Dennis Bartels, says she had a "fervent belief" in the power of Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to change lives.

She had been "especially supportive of programmes that increased the number of female engineers", he says.

He describes Ms Murty as having a "gentle and generous spirit".

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, with their daughters Krishna and Anoushka.
Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak with their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka

As an undergraduate, she moved to the US to study economics and French at the private liberal Claremont McKenna College, near Los Angeles in California. She then earned a diploma at a fashion college before working at Deloitte and Unilever and studying for an MBA at Stanford University.

Her relationship with Mr Sunak began at the university's grand campus near San Francisco. The couple graduated 16 years ago, but have maintained a connection to Stanford, funding a fellowship for social entrepreneurs and keeping in touch with university staff.

"They are the same two lovely people they were as students - open and kind and humble and remarkably self-effacing," said Derrick Bolton, who was assistant dean of admissions during their time at Stanford.

In 2009, they married in a ceremony in the bride's home city of Bangalore, later hosting a wedding party in New York.

"I remember Akshata just kind of gliding through the room and how incredibly beautiful she looked," said Mr Bolton, who joined the US celebration.

"There were a lot of really important people in the room, and I'm not one of those important people, and Akshata still made time to come by and say hello and to let me know how happy they were that I had made it."

In the years after graduation, the couple built a life in Santa Monica, California, where they still own a penthouse apartment with ocean views. For two years, she worked for venture capital company Tendris, but quit in 2009 to start a fashion label, named Akshata Designs.

It was the culmination of a life-long love of fashion, which had baffled her "no-nonsense engineer" mother, Ms Murty told Vogue India in 2011. The company's website said it aimed to provide a "sustainable source of income" for female artists and craftspeople in rural India. However, the Guardian reported that the business collapsed within three years.

Around this time, Ms Murty and Mr Sunak founded a London-based offshoot of her family's investment fund, Catamaran Ventures.

Within two years, Mr Sunak was elected as the MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, having transferred his share of the company to his wife in the weeks before the vote in May 2015. It is a solid Tory seat that used to be held by ex-Tory leader William Hague.

They bought a Grade II-listed manor house in the village of Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, which sold for £1.5m in 2015. The couple have hosted Conservative party fundraising evenings with canapes served alongside the property's lake.

It is one of four properties they are believed to own, including a four-bedroom mews house in London, where the couple have lived with their two daughters. Now, the family are set to move into 10 Downing Street.

The couple appeared on the Sunday Times' Rich List in 2022, with an estimated wealth of £730m.

It has led to questions about whether Mr Sunak is out of touch, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis, and the couple's lifestyle has regularly made headlines.

The day after her husband resigned as chancellor in July, Ms Murty delivered tea and biscuits to journalists waiting outside their London home. But her hospitality was scrutinised after Twitter users suggested the designer mugs cost more than £30 each. One wrote: "The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days."

Speaking from Goa in India this week, Mr Seth said the episode was symbolic of what he sees as the unfair treatment of Ms Murty. "People need to evaluate her value system, and not value her wealth," he said.

He said Ms Murty was "very charming, very simple and very bright", adding that she had a "sterling academic career" before launching a fashion business "far away from IT".

"If someone has done all of this and you just paper it over by saying 'you are just a rich kid', you are denigrating academia, you are denigrating values, you are denigrating a path of simplicity that the family has treaded on all their lives."

Akshata Murty and her two daughters
The family is to move into 10 Downing Street

In the towns and villages of North Yorkshire, the couple's affluence seems to receive less of a focus, even from political opponents.

Labour councillor Gerald Ramsden said that while he "completely disagrees" with Mr Sunak's politics, he admits he is "fairly well liked by the community". He pointed to the fact that he had bumped into the family shopping for a barbecue in the local Tesco this summer. "If I could afford a chef, I wouldn't be going shopping," he said.

It is a sentiment shared by independent councillor Paul Atkin. He said Mr Sunak had been "extremely helpful" on local issues, adding: "It really doesn't bother me as to his wife's position".

By their supporters, like Mr Walker, the former deputy chief constable, the couple are described as "nice, ordinary folk".

"If you've got airs and graces, they won't last long in rural North Yorkshire in a farming community like this," he said.

With additional reporting by BBC business reporter Natalie Sherman in New York.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.