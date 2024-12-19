Akron Zips and the Yale Bulldogs meet in El Paso, Texas

Yale Bulldogs (5-5) vs. Akron Zips (6-3)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Akron square off at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Zips are 6-3 in non-conference play. Akron is the MAC leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 in non-conference play. Yale is third in the Ivy League scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

Akron averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Zips.

John Poulakidas is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press