Akron loses 52-3 to Ohio to become the only winless team of 2019

Akron is the only FBS team to go 0-12 in 2019. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Akron has done something no other team at the top level of college football did in 2019. It failed to win a game.

The Zips lost 52-3 to Ohio on Tuesday night to fall to 0-12 on the season. Every other team at the FBS level won at least one game this season and it’s also the first winless season in Akron history. The Zips had experienced four one-win seasons before — including three-straight from 2010-12 — but never had a team go without a win for an entire season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This Akron team is probably the worst of 130 teams at the top level of college football in 2019 as well. The Zips gave UMass its only victory of the season. UMass lost by 27 to Rutgers, 25 points to FCS Southern Illinois and 21 points to UConn.

Akron lost 10 games by double digits. One of the single-digit losses was that 37-29 defeat to UMass. The other happened last week, when the Zips came tantalizingly close to their only win of the season in a 20-17 loss to Miami (Ohio).

Tantalizingly is still a relative word, however. Miami was up 17-3 at one point and Akron punted on its final two possessions after cutting the RedHawks’ lead to three. At least Akron covered the spread in that game, however. That game was the only time the Zips covered all year.

The Zips finish the season getting outscored 36-10 and had a rushing offense that can only be classified as putrid. Akron was the worst rushing team in the country at 48 rushing yards per game and had fewer than two yards a carry for the entire season. The second-worst rushing team is West Virginia. The Mountaineers are averaging 72 yards per game through 11 contests.

Yeah, it’s been really, really bad for Akron this season. As you’re giving thanks over the next few days, toast one to Akron. The Zips need the support.

– – – – – –

Story continues

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: