Akoya to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovation Conference

Fireside Chat – Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, and Niro Ramachandran, Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 9th at 1:00 PM PT.

Canaccord Growth Conference

Panel: The New Frontier of Life Sciences: Spatial Omics is Transforming Biological Analysis – Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, August 10th at 12:00 PM ET. Canaccord Genuity has arranged for all presentations to be broadcasted live and available for replay via the conference portal for 14 days.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

(617) 650-8497

media@akoyabio.com



