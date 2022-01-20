Akoya Biosciences Appoints Marilee Moy as Chief People Officer

Ms. Moy brings 30 years of HR leadership experience at high-performing companies

Marilee Moy

Marilee Moy, Chief People Officer, Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Marilee Moy, Chief People Officer, Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the appointment of Marilee Moy as Chief People Officer. Ms. Moy has more than 30 years of HR leadership experience at high-performing life sciences and technology companies. She will be instrumental in defining and executing Akoya’s human resource strategy as the company enters a new phase of global growth.



Ms. Moy joins Akoya with deep operational and strategic expertise in managing human resources for rapidly growing life sciences companies. She has worked at life sciences and technology companies ranging from start-ups to international, public companies. Prior to joining Akoya Biosciences, she led human resources at Talis Biomedical Corporation during a period of rapid growth, and prior to that was VP of People at Counsyl (now part of Myriad Genetics Inc.). She has held HR leadership roles focused on growing and developing talent and culture at Genentech Inc., Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, and Nikon Precision Inc. Ms. Moy holds a B.A. from Boston College, an M.B.A from Golden Gate University.

“Marilee brings to Akoya a track record of deep experience as a thoughtful and strategic HR executive, whose leadership of a cross functional team will touch on all aspects of our business,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya. “Well-developed human resource programs and processes that support Akoya’s continued high performance across all employee levels throughout the world are critical to the successful implementation of Akoya’s next phase of growth.”

Akoya is a pioneer in the rapidly emerging field of spatial phenotyping, a transformational new application that is giving unprecedented context to cell-cell interactions within tissue biology.

Understanding spatial biomarker signatures within the framework of spatial phenotyping has the potential to unlock an explosion of new applications in medicine and research, such as the ability to segment patient populations based on immune interactions, development of spatial diagnostic assays, drug discovery, and design or identification of personalized therapeutic interventions.

Story continues

“As a member of our senior leadership team, I am particularly interested in the development of the company’s strategic and organizational plans from the perspective of its impact on employees,” said Ms. Moy. “Translating Akoya’s vision and tactical business strategy into HR initiatives that support the hiring, onboarding, cultural well-being, talent optimization, and management of a rapidly expanding global organization, while complying with employment regulations across geographies, is my responsibility and a priority for me.”

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dc5696e-3ca2-455c-9b2e-a75ad9ebe366



