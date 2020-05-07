AKITA Drilling Ltd. confirms virtual delivery of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY , May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - ("AKITA" or "the Company", TSX: AKT.A, AKT.B) reminded shareowners today that it will be holding its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") online via live webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00am Mountain Daylight Time , as set out in its Management Information Circular dated March 4, 2020 , which can be found on www.sedar.ca.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (CNW Group/AKITA Drilling Ltd.)

A slide deck has been prepared to assist shareowners following the live audio Meeting, which can be found on the AKITA webpage – www.akita-drilling.com on Monday, May 11, 2020. Registered Class B Shareholders and duly appointed Class B proxyholders will be able to vote by completing a ballot online during the Meeting through the live webcast platform if they have not already voted in advance. There will be a question and answer session following the termination of the formal business of the Meeting during which Shareowners listening to the Meeting can ask questions through the Lumi portal https://web.lumiagm.com/170849302.

