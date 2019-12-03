Akim Aliu says there will be 'big change coming' after meeting with NHL

Akim Aliu — the former NHL player that exposed former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters for his previous use of a racial slur — met with the NHL on Tuesday to discuss the sport’s cultural problems.

The specific topics of discussion were not disclosed, but Aliu did share some positive comments after the meeting in Toronto.

“I really, first of all, want to start with just thanking everyone for their support,” he said. “It obviously means a lot to me. It’s been a tough week but we had some great discussion with Gary [Bettman] and Bill [Daly].

“They couldn’t have been kinder and receptive to the message that we’re trying to bring. I think there’s just some big change coming and it’s long overdue, and I’m excited to see it come to fruition.”

Bettman and Daly also released their own statement after meeting with Aliu.

NHL statement from Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly. pic.twitter.com/3qE8SK60W5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 3, 2019

There is no specific mention of the changes that could be on the table, but it appears that something resembling a “big change” will happen.

Per Darren Dreger, Aliu may be in attendance for the NHL Board of Governors meetings next week in California.

Aliu blowing the whistle on Peters’s racism led to the coach’s eventual resignation, which was the first of a few employment changes in the hockey world after a spotlight was cast on the sport’s cultural issues.

