Akim Aliu hires same law firm as former NFL star Colin Kaepernick

After exposing former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters for his previous use of a racial slur, Akim Aliu has hired Geragos & Geragos, the same law firm that represents former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Aliu is scheduled to meet with the NHL in the near future, to discuss the cultural problems in hockey. The important conversation will reportedly go beyond the personal incident between the player and former coach, but into the roots of the sport itself.

This all began with the 30-year-old posting a series of tweets, roughly detailing his experience with Peters during their time together during the 2009-10 season for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Peters resigned from his position within the Flames organization earlier this week, but Aliu found it “misleading, insincere and concerning”.

After Aliu spoke out about his personal instances of racism and abuse because of hockey, plenty of players are starting to open up about their experiences, headlined by former NHLer Daniel Carcillo exposing several stories told to him anonymously.

The movement to expose the toxic culture within hockey appears to be getting stronger by the day.

